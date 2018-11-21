News24 ICYMI: Sanef raises concern over attacks on journalists; Duchess Meghan cooks up a storm with survivors; and See how man saves women from speeding vehicle

What To Read Next

There is some relief for Bo Kaap residents as charges have been dropped, a matric girl with cancer continues to write her final exams, and see how a biker is robbed at gunpoint.

Here are some of our top stories for the day:

Sanef to Malema: Engage with editors, not specific journalists, about perceived media bias

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has raised concerns about attacks on journalists by EFF leader Julius Malema.

Malema, Shivambu linked to VBS cash – report

EFF president Julius Malema, deputy president Floyd Shivambu and the party itself benefited from the wide-scale looting of VBS Mutual Bank, according to the results of an investigation published by the Daily Maverick.

Matric girl with cancer still writes exams

She’s a bubbly teen, always smiling and gesturing wildly with her hands as she talks. Were it not for her unadorned crown and bare brows it’d be hard to tell she’s battling a rare form of cancer.

Protesting Bo-Kaap residents claim small victory as crane leaves, charges dropped

Bo-Kaap residents cheered and waved as a crane belonging to construction company Blok left the neighbourhood on Wednesday.

WATCH: Video shows biker robbed at gunpoint in Edenvale

A motorcyclist was robbed of goods and cash in Edenvale, east of Johannesburg, on the corner of Terrace Road and Smith Avenue on Tuesday.

Meghan cooks with Grenfell survivors at community kitchen

Meghan spent the afternoon cooking with Grenfell survivors at the Hubb Community Kitchen.

Kings desperate for 2nd victory of PRO14 season

The Southern Kings are hoping to bank their second win of the PRO14 season when they host Irish side Connacht.

Children in Africa struggle to get justice. Here’s how to improve their access

Millions of children throughout Africa don’t have access to justice that’s needed to realise their rights, writes Howard Feldman.

WATCH: Quick-thinking man saves woman by pushing her out of the way of a speeding vehicle

CCTV footage of a man pushing a woman, believed to be his girlfriend, out of the path of a speeding vehicle has been widely shared on social media.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.