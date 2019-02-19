News24 ICYMI: SARS moves in on multi-million rand tax debt; Duchess Meghan's heads for baby shower; and SA's Le Clos backs Semenya

South Africa is prepared for the upcoming elections, Bernie Sanders is running for the US president in 2020, and what would you do with a R225m jackpot?

Have a look at some of our top stories for the day:

SARS moves against controversial businessman Mazzotti over multi-million rand tax debt

The SA Revenue Service has obtained a Warrant of Execution in the North Gauteng High Court on Monday against controversial businessman Adriano Mazzotti.

SA ready for elections, no safety concerns, Sisulu assures diplomatic community

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has assured the diplomatic corps that South Africa is prepared and ready to go to the polls on May 8.

Right-to-die advocate Sean Davison hopes to raise R2.8m for legal costs

The founder of right-to-die organisation DignitySA, Sean Davison, is hoping to raise around R2.8m for his defence against two premeditated murder charges.

What would you do with R225m? Record Powerball jackpot up for grabs tonight

South Africans who play the National Lottery have the chance to win a record Powerball jackpot.

SA Twitter blasts controversial UK writer after shocking Caster tweet

South African Twitter users have called out controversial British personality Katie Hopkins after her latest Caster Semenya comments.

SA's golden boy Le Clos leads way in #HandsOffCaster movement

As Caster Semenya enters the second day of her appearance at the Court for Arbitration of Sport (CAS) in Lausanne on Tuesday, she does so in the knowledge that she has the support of her Team South Africa team-mates.

Royal undercover: Meghan secretly travels to New York for private baby shower

Meghan is in New York, secretly celebrating the impending birth of her and Prince Harry's child together.

The future of work – golden opportunity or potential disaster?

The implications of a changing future world of work lie beyond the insomnia of business people. The accelerated automation of work threatens employment and the social contract underpinning society, writes Deidre Samson.

Rangers hot on the trail of escaped Karoo Park lion

Rangers trying to track down a lion that escaped from the Karoo National Park near Beaufort West.

Bernie Sanders says he's running for US president in 2020

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, whose insurgent 2016 presidential campaign reshaped Democratic politics, announced that he is running for US president in 2020.

