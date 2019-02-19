 

#News24 ICYMI: SARS moves in on multi-million rand tax debt; Duchess Meghan's heads for baby shower; and SA's Le Clos backs Semenya

2019-02-19 18:01
Duchess Meghan. (Photo: Getty/Gallo Images)

Duchess Meghan. (Photo: Getty/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

South Africa is prepared for the upcoming elections, Bernie Sanders is running for the US president in 2020, and what would you do with a R225m jackpot?

Have a look at some of our top stories for the day:

SARS moves against controversial businessman Mazzotti over multi-million rand tax debt

The SA Revenue Service has obtained a Warrant of Execution in the North Gauteng High Court on Monday against controversial businessman Adriano Mazzotti.

SA ready for elections, no safety concerns, Sisulu assures diplomatic community

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has assured the diplomatic corps that South Africa is prepared and ready to go to the polls on May 8.

Right-to-die advocate Sean Davison hopes to raise R2.8m for legal costs

The founder of right-to-die organisation DignitySA, Sean Davison, is hoping to raise around R2.8m for his defence against two premeditated murder charges.

What would you do with R225m? Record Powerball jackpot up for grabs tonight

South Africans who play the National Lottery have the chance to win a record Powerball jackpot.

SA Twitter blasts controversial UK writer after shocking Caster tweet

South African Twitter users have called out controversial British personality Katie Hopkins after her latest Caster Semenya comments.

SA's golden boy Le Clos leads way in #HandsOffCaster movement

As Caster Semenya enters the second day of her appearance at the Court for Arbitration of Sport (CAS) in Lausanne on Tuesday, she does so in the knowledge that she has the support of her Team South Africa team-mates.

Royal undercover: Meghan secretly travels to New York for private baby shower

Meghan is in New York, secretly celebrating the impending birth of her and Prince Harry's child together.

The future of work – golden opportunity or potential disaster?

The implications of a changing future world of work lie beyond the insomnia of business people. The accelerated automation of work threatens employment and the social contract underpinning society, writes Deidre Samson.

Rangers hot on the trail of escaped Karoo Park lion

Rangers trying to track down a lion that escaped from the Karoo National Park near Beaufort West.

Bernie Sanders says he's running for US president in 2020

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, whose insurgent 2016 presidential campaign reshaped Democratic politics, announced that he is running for US president in 2020.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

NEXT ON NEWS24X

Taxi driver arrested after children packed like sardines into his vehicle

48 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Erratic motorist reverses towards oncoming traffic, makes threatening gestures at couple
Traffic Alerts
What would you do with R225m? Record Powerball jackpot up for grabs tonight 2019-02-19 11:55 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 