News24 ICYMI: SA's first people want their land back; Your 6 most pressing NHI questions answered; and Former Bok captain Strauss set to hang up his boots

A Cape Town psychologist has not yet been found since her disappearance over the weekend; DStv CEO explains why subscribers can’t each pick only the channels each one of them want; and Kanye West admits that he was concerned about the future of his marriage with Kim Kardashian after making comments about slavery.

Here are today's top stories:

Murdered Stacey Adams, 6, makes her last journey as funeral gets under way



Little Stacey Adams made her last journey to her home in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain on Tuesday, with her funeral bier waiting about 60 steps away from where she was first found buried in a shallow grave.

Erasmus, Boks need Super Rugby sides in their corner



When the Stormers squad for this week's trip to Argentina was announced on Monday, the name of Siya Kolisi may as well have been written in bold.

'Please Call Me' inventor Makate agrees to Vodacom gag order



An out-of-court agreement has been reached between 'Please Call Me' inventor Nkosana Makate and Vodacom, after the cellular company went to court to apply for a gag order against him, prohibiting the dissemination of any information regarding the settlement negotiations between them.

Former Bok captain Strauss set to hang up his boots



Former Springbok captain, Adriaan Strauss has announced that he will be retiring from all forms of rugby at the conclusion of the Super Rugby season.

DStv CEO: Why you can’t pick your own TV channels



In an interview on SABC News Calvo Mawela explained why DStv subscribers in South Africa and across Africa can’t each pick only the TV channels each one of them want, and why MultiChoice bundles TV channels in a few bouquets.

Kanye West reveals divorce really was on the table after slavery comments



Kanye West admitted that he was seriously concerned about the future of his relationship with Kim Kardashian after making comments about slavery.

Ramaphosa hails R10bn investment by Mercedes-Benz in East London



Mercedes-Benz is set to produce the next generation of its C-Class cars in East London, an investment that will include a R10bn expansion of its current auto plant there.

Cardi B and Offset got married while no one was watching



A marriage certificate shows hip-hop stars Cardi B and the Migos' Offset were quietly married months ago.

The Land: South Africa Speaks - SA's first people want their land back



A hunger for dispossessed land was first and foremost on the minds of the initial members of the Northern Cape public who participated in the Constitutional Review Committee's first public hearing in Concordia, outside Springbok.

Cape Town psychologist missing for three days



A Cape Town clinical psychologist has not yet been found since her disappearance over the weekend, Western Cape police said on Tuesday.

