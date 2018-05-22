News24 ICYMI: Sassa cancels tender process to find CPS replacement; Trevor Noah on the royal wedding and; Nick Mallett spotted leaving a Cape Town hospital

Henri van Breda's uncle is 'heartbroken' but accepts judgment, Edward Zuma's hate speech fine to benefit two under-resourced KZN schools and Kidnappers demand bitcoin ransom, valued at R1.5m.



Here are today’s top stories:



Sassa cancels tender process to find CPS replacement

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has cancelled the tender process to find a replacement for Cash Paymaster Services, court papers show.

Van Breda's uncle 'heartbroken', but accepts judgment

Andre van Breda is heartbroken by the judgment that found his nephew Henri guilty of killing his father, mother, and brother, and seriously injuring his sister, but is glad to have closure over what happened at De Zalze in 2015.

Edward Zuma's hate speech fine to benefit 2 under-resourced KZN schools

Two under-resourced schools in KwaZulu-Natal are to benefit from the R60 000 fine former president Jacob Zuma's son Edward agreed to pay in terms of a settlement agreement he reached with the Human Rights Commission over hate speech remarks he made.

Mallett seen leaving CT hospital, heads off on break

Nick Mallett was spotted leaving a Cape Town hospital with his wife, Jane, on Tuesday morning.



Kidnappers demand bitcoin ransom, valued at R1.5m, for abducted teen

It’s been days since a 13-year-old from Mpumalanga went missing and police are following every lead to catch the kidnappers who are allegedly demanding a ransom in bitcoin.

Urban land reform plan could be an easy win for Ramaphosa



History tells us that people can be patient for years, sometimes for generations, while waiting for their dreams and ideals to materialise.

WATCH: Nimble Eastern Cape thieves loot moving pineapple truck

A heavy-laden pineapple truck that was snaking its way up a stop-and-go section of the R72 just outside Hamburg in the Eastern Cape on Monday had its load lightened by a trio of thieves.

We've made some mistakes on land over the past 20 years - the ANC's Godongwana

Chairperson of the ANC's subcommittee on economic transformation Enoch Godongwana has admitted that the governing party has made a lot of mistakes when it came to the heated issue of land.

WATCH: Trevor Noah gives his hilarious take on the royal wedding

Trevor had the audience in stitches when he spoke about the attention the wedding received for the number of black people in attendance.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.





