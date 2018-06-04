News24 ICYMI: Serena announces shock withdrawal; State of emergency called as Guatemala volcanic eruption kills 25; and Cele’s plan to reduce crime

Belching ash and rock from the Fuego Volcano a day after an eruption. (AFP)

The DA needs to finish the disciplinary process it started against Patricia De Lille, rather than finding "contrived ways" to get rid of her, advocate Dali Mpofu has argued in the Western Cape High Court.

Serena hands Sharapova victory with shock withdrawal

Serena Williams announced her shock withdrawal from the French Open on Monday with injury just minutes before her scheduled fourth-round clash against long-time bitter rival and fellow Grand Slam icon Maria Sharapova.



Police Minister Bheki Cele outlines plan to reduce crime

Police Minister Bheki Cele vowed to combat the plague of serious and violent crime, mainly aggravated robberies, that continue to grip the country.



Already 3 separate cash-in-transit heists on Monday morning

In one incident at a garage in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, seven suspects armed with AK-47s and handguns confronted security while they were transporting money from the garage.

'Susan was not naked,' Rohde insists, despite handyman's testimony

Both murder accused Jason Rohde and maintenance man Desmond Daniels saw Susan Rohde's dead body in the bathroom of the Spier hotel room the morning she was found.



Guatemala volcano eruption kills dozens

At least 25 people were killed when Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted on Sunday, belching ash and rock and forcing the airport to close, the country's disaster agency said.



Skolopad collapses, carried out of Samas on stretcher

Controversial local entertainer Skolopad collapsed during the South African Music Awards, (Samas) and was carried out of the Sun Arena on a stretcher, on Saturday.

WATCH: Falling North West meteor not out of the ordinary – expert

Despite dramatic footage showing what appears to be a meteor hurtling toward earth, the object that fell in Ottosdal in the North West this past weekend is nothing out of the ordinary - so says Johan Smit, chairperson of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa (ASSA).

Gauteng sports MEC's hijacked vehicle recovered, 4 arrested

Four suspects have been arrested and a Mercedes-Benz ML 500 that was hijacked from the bodyguard of the Gauteng MEC for sports, arts, culture and recreation Faith Mazibuko on Saturday has been recovered, police said on Monday.

Crossing the moral line in protest: have we gone too far?

Following the recent protests at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg where staff decided to take out their frustrations on defenceless patients it has become clear that the worst place to be a medical patient is in Gauteng Province.

