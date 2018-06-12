News24 ICYMI: South Africans rally behind amputee Comrades runner, Jake White's advice for Boks and find out what is an NQF qualification

Hundreds of cash-in-transit security guards have marched in major cities across South Africa, 'Each time I look at myself I die a little bit inside', says the victim of a drunk driving incident and 8 times Busisiwe Mkhwebane made us go 'hayibo'!

South Africans rally behind amputee Comrades runner to get a medal

A petition has been launched to persuade Comrades Marathon organisers to award amputee runner, Xolani Luvuno, with an official medal for his herculean effort.





Mashaba suspends Joburg Health MMC for declaring friendship with Israel

City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has suspended his Health MMC Mpho Phalatse for publicly declaring that the city was a friend of Israel.

'We fear for our lives': Cash-in-transit guards call for more protection

Hundreds of cash-in-transit security guards have taken to the streets, calling for more visible policing, increased reaction times to robberies and more effective intelligence gathering, after a spate of brazen heists.

SA EXCLUSIVE: I interviewed Toni Collette from under my desk to talk about ‘the scariest film in years’

Channel24’s Herman Eloff braved the cinema alone to watch the “scariest film in years” just so he could interview its talented star Toni Collette – and it was all worth it.

Jake White's advice for Boks going forward

Former national coach Jake White has heaped praise on the Springboks and their coaching staff following the win over England at Ellis Park.

Courtney Pieters murder accused arrested in same clothes worn in 'wanted' photos

Child murder accused Mortimer Saunders was arrested dressed in the same clothing he had worn the day he was recorded allegedly disposing of three-year-old Courtney Pieters' body, the arresting officer has told Western Cape High Court

'Each time I look at myself I die a little bit inside' - victim of drunk driving incident tells court

A personal trainer from Hillcrest has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to perform the duties of a driver when he sped off after smashing into the back of a car in Durban's CBD.

We are 'treated like dogs' and 'forced to pay bribes' to get asylum - foreign nationals

Foreign nationals say that they are "treated like dogs" and "forced to pay bribes" at the Desmond Tutu Refugee Reception Centre in Marabastad in Tshwane.

What is an NQF qualification?

When talking education, most parents are more clued up on traditional paths to success. Parent24's Lesley-Anne Johannes explores the diploma options, and the path students can take to obtain a PhD.

8 times Busisiwe Mkhwebane made us go 'hayibo!'

The Public Protector has been dogged by a series of odd decisions and controversial reports. HuffPost SA highlights some of her dodgier moments.

