A stranded motorist shows his gratitude via social media are being rescued in the Free State, former president Jacob Zuma becomes more familiar with Twitter, and a powerful cyclone forces thousands to flee on India's east coast.

Have a look at some of the top stories for the day:

SA teen, 6 others released from prison in China - Dirco

Teenager Tristan-Lee Niemand and another six South Africans have been released from prison in China and will be deported to South Africa, the Department of International Relations said.

Mashaba wants new NPA boss to expedite prosecutions in Joburg

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has called on new National Prosecuting Authority boss Shamila Batohi to ensure the prosecution of those who have been arrested by the City's metro police department.

Motorist heaps praise on Good Samaritan 'ooms': 'You'll never find a beautiful country like South Africa'

A young motorist has heaped praise on two Good Samaritans via social media after a punctured tyre left him stranded on his way to Bethlehem in the Free State.

Former acting Prasa CEO claims his life is in danger over 'hidden' corruption at Prasa

Former acting CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa Collins Letsoalo says his life is in danger because of his opposition to "wrongdoing" at the agency that also led to his dismissal following a now-retracted newspaper report.