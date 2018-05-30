 

#News24 ICYMI: Stella girls' autopsy results released; How Courtney Pieters' body was discovered; and are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dating?

2018-05-30 18:18
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the 2017 Met Gala. (Photo: Getty Images)

A man has been arrested after he used a panga to attack another man in Bedford Centre, Minister of Police Bheki Cele answers calls from members of the public at the police's 10111 call centre, and committee members have met for an update on the progress around setting up "Phase Two" of their probe into how Gupta family members received their citizenship.

Here is a roundup of the day's stop stories:

Man arrested for allegedly using panga to attack son-in-law

A man has been arrested after he used a panga to attack another man in Bedford Centre, in the east of Johannesburg.

'No it's not a prank' - Bheki Cele tells callers at 10111 call centre

Abandoning his position at the helm of the country's police force, Minister of Police Bheki Cele answers calls from members of the public at the police's 10111 call centre.

Gupta citizenship: MPs unhappy about sluggish start to inquiry

Committee members have met for an update on the progress around setting up "Phase Two" of their probe into how Gupta family members received their citizenship.

'I looked and I scratched… then I saw little Courtney Pieters' - volunteer who found murdered toddler's body (WARNING: Sensitive content)

South Africa's first black Test captain, Siya Kolisi, brushed off racial tensions that have marred his appointment, vowing on Wednesday to lead the national team to victory.

Sadia Sukhraj's alleged hijacker claims police beat him

The only alleged hijacker nabbed for the death of nine-year-old Sadia Sukhraj, cut a beaten and meek figure in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Autopsy results show how Stella girls were murdered

The two Grade 11 learners of Stella High School were both found dead this past Saturday in the school’s girls’ hostel.

7 debutants in Bok starting XV to face Wales

Pieter-Steph du Toit will captain a young Springbok team featuring seven uncapped players in the starting line-up against Wales in Washington DC on Saturday (kick-off 23:00 SA time). 

Bok team: Be excited, not concerned

Rassie Erasmus named his first Springbok squad on Wednesday morning ahead of Saturday's clash against Wales in Washington, and it didn’t take long for the selections to make waves. 

Are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dating?

After three suspiciously cosy, consecutive ‘get-togethers’, people are convinced that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are dating.

The Wayde van Niekerk Story is the documentary all sports fans need to watch

Channel24 Movies nabbed an invite to the exclusive premiere of 43:03 - The Wayde van Niekerk Story in Cape Town on Tuesday. 

