News24 ICYMI: Stella murder accused abandons bail bid; SuperSport clears Naas, Mallett of racism; and watch a bumper sardine run in KZN

SA is the first country to break all barriers to revolutionary TB drug, Here are the SA cities facing the biggest threat from climate change, and ANC NEC reaches compromise on Free State.



Today’s top stories:

There's a high risk of loadshedding tonight - these areas are most likely to be hit in case of blackouts

Eskom's spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe on Tuesday said there is a "high risk" of loadshedding tonight between 17:00 and 21:00, peak usage time in South Africa.

Mallett, Naas cleared of racism in Willemse studio walk-out

SuperSport on Tuesday published the outcome of the independent review into the sensational May 19 on-air incident involving Ashwin Willemse, Nick Mallett and Naas Botha.

Stella murders: Xander fears for his life, withdraws bail application

Xander Bylsma (19), the suspected murderer of best friends Sharnelle Hough (17) and Marna Engelbrecht (16), has provisionally withdrawn his bail application.

Quick-thinking driver foils North West cash-in-transit heist attempt

An attempted cash-in-transit heist was foiled in Mooinooi in the North West on Monday night when the driver managed to get himself and his armoured car to safety after coming under fire, police said on Tuesday.



SA first country to break all barriers to revolutionary TB drug

South Africa made history on Monday when the health department announced that all drug-resistant tuberculosis (DR-TB) patients will be eligible to receive the new medicine, bedaquiline.

Ramaphosa faces uphill battle with Magashule dragging him down

Ace Magashule is the serpent in Cyril Ramaphosa's bosom, the Zuma faction's Trojan Horse in the ANC's top command. And South Africa is the victim, writes Max du Preez.

WATCH: KZN witnesses bumper sardine run

The KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board says this year's spectacle is markedly different to those seen in past years.





Here are the SA cities facing the biggest threat from climate change

According to the organisation, which connects 96 global cities, rising sea levels could have a devastating impact on South Africa as the effects of climate change hits.

The noose and knot around Susan Rohde's neck: Defence pathologist differs on tightness

Defence pathologist Dr Reggie Perumal on Tuesday had a different view to that of murder accused Jason Rohde on the tightness of the noose and knot around Susan Rohde's neck, while being cross-examined in the Western Cape High Court.

ANC NEC reaches compromise on Free State

Disgruntled ANC Free State members have lost their battle to have the party's national executive committee (NEC) set aside the provincial conference that elected allies of secretary general Ace Magashule to lead the province.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.