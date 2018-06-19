 

#News24 ICYMI: Stella murder accused abandons bail bid; SuperSport clears Naas, Mallett of racism; and watch a bumper sardine run in KZN

2018-06-19 18:08
Ashwin Willemse (Gallo)

Ashwin Willemse (Gallo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

SA is the first country to break all barriers to revolutionary TB drug, Here are the SA cities facing the biggest threat from climate change, and ANC NEC reaches compromise on Free State.

Today’s top stories:

There's a high risk of loadshedding tonight - these areas are most likely to be hit in case of blackouts

Eskom's spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe on Tuesday said there is a "high risk" of loadshedding tonight between 17:00 and 21:00, peak usage time in South Africa.

Mallett, Naas cleared of racism in Willemse studio walk-out

SuperSport on Tuesday published the outcome of the independent review into the sensational May 19 on-air incident involving Ashwin Willemse, Nick Mallett and Naas Botha.

Stella murders: Xander fears for his life, withdraws bail application

Xander Bylsma (19), the suspected murderer of best friends Sharnelle Hough (17) and Marna Engelbrecht (16), has provisionally withdrawn his bail application.

Quick-thinking driver foils North West cash-in-transit heist attempt

An attempted cash-in-transit heist was foiled in Mooinooi in the North West on Monday night when the driver managed to get himself and his armoured car to safety after coming under fire, police said on Tuesday.

SA first country to break all barriers to revolutionary TB drug

South Africa made history on Monday when the health department announced that all drug-resistant tuberculosis (DR-TB) patients will be eligible to receive the new medicine, bedaquiline.

Ramaphosa faces uphill battle with Magashule dragging him down

Ace Magashule is the serpent in Cyril Ramaphosa's bosom, the Zuma faction's Trojan Horse in the ANC's top command. And South Africa is the victim, writes Max du Preez.

WATCH: KZN witnesses bumper sardine run

The KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board says this year's spectacle is markedly different to those seen in past years.


Here are the SA cities facing the biggest threat from climate change

According to the organisation, which connects 96 global cities, rising sea levels could have a devastating impact on South Africa as the effects of climate change hits.

The noose and knot around Susan Rohde's neck: Defence pathologist differs on tightness

Defence pathologist Dr Reggie Perumal on Tuesday had a different view to that of murder accused Jason Rohde on the tightness of the noose and knot around Susan Rohde's neck, while being cross-examined in the Western Cape High Court.

ANC NEC reaches compromise on Free State

Disgruntled ANC Free State members have lost their battle to have the party's national executive committee (NEC) set aside the provincial conference that elected allies of secretary general Ace Magashule to lead the province.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.

Read more on:    icymi

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC NEC wants fresh KZN elective conference by July

2018-06-19 17:55

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Everyone was remorseful, even Ashwin - SuperSport CEO
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday June 16 2018-06-16 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 