News24 ICYMI: Strong cold front set to lash Western Cape; Beast speaks on 100th Test cap for Springboks and Jada Pinkett-Smith opens up about suicide

EFF leader Julius Malema says white people are safe under his leadership, watch police shoot a woman in her face during protests in Eersterust and Robert Mugabe's socialite stepson is facing eviction from a property over rental arrears.

Severe winds, rains expected to hit Western Cape



A strong cold front is expected to hit the Western Cape and Namakwa District of the Northern Cape on Thursday, extending into Friday, with officials warning the public and livestock farmers to take care.

Malema says white people are safe under his leadership, warns of an 'unled revolution'



EFF leader Julius Malema has warned of an "unled revolution" in South Africa, as black people "are worse off in democracy than they were under apartheid".

Retired KZN judge president awarded nearly R1m in damages claim



Retired KwaZulu-Natal Judge President Chiman Patel has been awarded damages of R900 000 in his claim against provincial Director of Public Prosecutions Moipone Noko for malicious prosecution and reputational damage.

WATCH: Police shoot woman in face during Eersterust protests



Several people, including a woman who was shot in the face and two journalists from The Citizen, have been injured after police opened fire on protesters. Watch.

WATCH: Anne Frank House museum unveils new virtual reality tour



The Amsterdam museum dedicated to Anne Frank's life launched a virtual reality tour of the cramped quarters where the Jewish diarist and her family hid from Nazis during World War II, marking what would have been her 89th birthday on Tuesday, 12 June.

Beast speaks: This one is for Africa



Tendai Mtawarira has opened up on the prospect of earning his 100th Test cap for the Springboks this weekend.

Why we can't pay Eskom: Top ten defaulting councils share financial horror stories



The top ten municipalities indebted to Eskom have told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts why they continually struggle to settle their debts.

State closes it's case in Coligny murder trial



The State has closed its case in the trial of two Coligny men accused of killing a teenage boy on their farm.



Jada Pinkett-Smith reveals she’s ‘often’ contemplated suicide



An emotional Jada opens up about her struggle with mental health.



Mugabe's stepson facing eviction over rent arrears



Former Zimbabwean ruler Robert Mugabe's socialite stepson is facing eviction from a property over rental arrears dating back three years, court documents seen by AFP showed.



