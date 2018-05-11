 

#News24 ICYMI: Tennis star Anderson makes history; Bus strike not over yet; and Mother’s Day tips for divorced fathers

2018-05-11 18:39
Kevin Anderson (Getty Images)

Judgment reserved in Patricia de Lille's urgent court bid, Victims of mosque attack relive their ordeal and what South African celebs looked like 10 years back.

Here are today’s top stories:

Judgment reserved in De Lille's urgent court bid

The Western Cape High Court has reserved judgment in Patricia de Lille's urgent application to suspend the DA's decision to strip her of her membership.

Bus strike not over yet - Numsa

The bus strike is not over yet, National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa general secretary Irvin Jim said late on Friday afternoon.

Verulam mosque attack: 'First they prayed, and then they wanted to kill'

Speaking to the media on Friday, Nchiyane, along with other members of the Shia mosque, relived their ordeal.

5 possible Springbok hookers for June Tests

With Malcolm Marx out injured, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus must back someone else in the No 2 jersey for three Tests against England in June.

From petrol attendant to Cape Town's new City manager

New city manager Lungelo Mbandazayo had barely put his family portraits on his desk when, as then-acting city manager, scandal hit.

PICS: 11 local celebs in 2008 vs 2018

We take a look at the most popular local celebs who have been in the entertainment industry for over a decade by kicking it back to 2008.

Mother’s Day tips for divorced fathers

On Mother’s Day, we have the opportunity for an annual show of honour and appreciation for mothers – not only your own mother, but also the mother of your children.

Anderson makes history, reaches Madrid semis

South African tennis star Kevin Anderson has made history by reaching the semi-finals of a Masters 1000 event for the first time.

