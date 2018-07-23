News24 ICYMI: Terror at old age home; SAA plane will still fly to Cuba, but without weapons; and Burger calls for Boks to play in Six Nations

The Stormers have a wayward track record in Super Rugby play-off matches, but veteran captain Schalk Burger insinuated on Thursday that this new crop of players can re-write history. Watch. WATCH

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba says his department is doing all it can to end the long wait in queues at their various branches across the country; Two men accused of killing an ANC Youth League leader have appeared for the first time; and South Africa's Erik van Rooyen has nearly one and a half million reasons to smile after his Open Championship performance.

Here are today's top stories:

Maharaj bowls his way into record books



Despite a crushing defeat in the second Test in Colombo on Monday, Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj bowled his way into cricket's record books.

We're doing all we can to end long wait in Home Affairs queues – Gigaba



Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba says his department is doing all it can to end the long wait in queues at their various branches across the country.

South Africa is young and female – Stats SA report

South Africa is young and female. That's according to Statistics South Africa's (Stats SA) mid-year population estimate report, released on Monday.

SAA chartered plane will still fly to Cuba, but won't be carrying weapons



South African Airways (SAA) has said the charter flight which was meant to transport Cuban technicians back to the Caribbean island last week will still take place this week.

Terror at old age home



Elderly residents are concerned about their safety after an 89-year-old disabled man was stabbed to death in his room at a retirement home in the city.

WATCH: Inventor Richard Browning flies real-life Iron Man suit in London



British inventor Richard Browning is a real-life Iron Man. The 39-year-old former oil trader on Friday showed off his latest invention, a jetsuit, during a demonstration in London.

Van Rooyen banks nearly R1.5m in Open debut

South Africa's Erik van Rooyen has nearly one and a half million reasons to smile after his Open Championship performance at Carnoustie this past weekend.

Cousins appear in court, charged with murder of KZN ANCYL leader



ANC supporters were out in their hundreds at the Umlazi Magistrate's Court on Monday where two men accused of killing an ANC Youth League leader appeared for the first time.

Burger calls for Boks to play in Six Nations



Former Springbok flank Schalk Burger has suggested that the time is right for SA Rugby to leave SANZAAR and join forces with Europe.

Gigaba confirms resignation of Home Affairs DG Mkuseli Apleni



Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba confirmed on Monday that the department's director general Mkuseli Apleni has resigned.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.