 

#News24 ICYMI: The best SWC goalkeeper saves, DA to appeal De Lille judgment and See Obama dancing in Kenya

2018-07-16 18:25
France's Hugo Lloris fails to save a blistering shot from Croatia's Ivan Perisic during the World Cup final in Moscow. (Getty Images)

France's Hugo Lloris fails to save a blistering shot from Croatia's Ivan Perisic during the World Cup final in Moscow. (Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A High Court orders UDM leader Bantu Holomisa to stop making PIC corruption claims, a British caver, who helped rescue the Thai boys, mulls legal action against Elon Musk over his "pedo" tweet and Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is reportedly dating Tim Tebow.

Scroll through some of our top stories of the day:

PowerFM boss Given Mkhari and his wife appear in court for assault

Radio mogul Given Mkhari and his wife Ipeleng have appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court for separate cases of assault, according to the National Prosecuting Authority.

DA to appeal De Lille judgment

The Democratic Alliance will formally appeal the Western Cape High Court's ruling against the party in its court battle with Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille.

Armed robbers still at large after deadly KZN supermarket robbery

KwaZulu-Natal police are still searching for a group of heavily armed men who escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash during a deadly supermarket robbery in Kranskop.

Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters dating American football player - reports

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is reportedly dating former NFL quarterback, Tim Tebow.

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and Tim Tebow. (Getty Images)

From Maradona's antics to Neymar's theatrics - 5 SWC moments

A thrilling World Cup came to its conclusion as France beat Croatia in Sunday's final in Moscow, but there have been plenty of unusual incidents on the pitch and on the sidelines in Russia.

WATCH: The best goalkeeper saves at the SWC

Here are ALL the best saves by goalkeepers during the 2018 Soccer World Cup in Russia.

Joost saga: Brother says he’ll ‘fight’ to see Bok hero’s wishes fulfilled

The high court in Bloemfontein has removed Joost Westhuizen’s two brothers and his friend as trustees of the late Springbok legend’s J9 Trust.

Obama dances to traditional music in his home village in Kenya

NTV Kenya shared a clip of former US president Barak Obama dancing to local traditional music in his ancestral home village of Kogelo in western Kenya at the launch of a youth foundation.

British caver says considering legal action after Elon Musk 'pedo' tweet

A British caver who helped rescue 12 boys from a Thai cave says he may take legal action against Elon Musk after the entrepreneur called him a "pedo".

Court orders Holomisa to stop making PIC corruption claims

A court has issued an order against UDM leader Bantu Holomisa preventing him from making further corruption allegations against firms he has accused of benefiting from what he deems to be dubious PIC funding.

Media24 and HuffPost to end SA partnership

Media24 and HuffPost has announced that they are mutually ending their partnership in South Africa.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.

Read more on:    icymi

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SABC inquiry: EFF says it was a victim of editorial interference

45 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/World
WATCH: More than 200 killed in Japan flash floods
 

Our top picks for doggo post of the week

All the best social media shared posts about our favourite furry friends!

 

Paws

Meet the unstoppable two-legged cat taking over the interwebs!
10 foods you should NEVER feed your dog!
Pet owners are spending thousands on animal birthday parties! Here’s why…
WOOF Project: The pop-up dog adoption station
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday July 14 2018-07-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 