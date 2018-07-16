News24 ICYMI: The best SWC goalkeeper saves, DA to appeal De Lille judgment and See Obama dancing in Kenya

A High Court orders UDM leader Bantu Holomisa to stop making PIC corruption claims, a British caver, who helped rescue the Thai boys, mulls legal action against Elon Musk over his "pedo" tweet and Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is reportedly dating Tim Tebow.



Scroll through some of our top stories of the day:

PowerFM boss Given Mkhari and his wife appear in court for assault



Radio mogul Given Mkhari and his wife Ipeleng have appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court for separate cases of assault, according to the National Prosecuting Authority.

DA to appeal De Lille judgment



The Democratic Alliance will formally appeal the Western Cape High Court's ruling against the party in its court battle with Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille.



Armed robbers still at large after deadly KZN supermarket robbery



KwaZulu-Natal police are still searching for a group of heavily armed men who escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash during a deadly supermarket robbery in Kranskop.

Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters dating American football player - reports



Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is reportedly dating former NFL quarterback, Tim Tebow.

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and Tim Tebow. (Getty Images)

From Maradona's antics to Neymar's theatrics - 5 SWC moments



A thrilling World Cup came to its conclusion as France beat Croatia in Sunday's final in Moscow, but there have been plenty of unusual incidents on the pitch and on the sidelines in Russia.



WATCH: The best goalkeeper saves at the SWC



Here are ALL the best saves by goalkeepers during the 2018 Soccer World Cup in Russia.



Joost saga: Brother says he’ll ‘fight’ to see Bok hero’s wishes fulfilled



The high court in Bloemfontein has removed Joost Westhuizen’s two brothers and his friend as trustees of the late Springbok legend’s J9 Trust.

Obama dances to traditional music in his home village in Kenya



NTV Kenya shared a clip of former US president Barak Obama dancing to local traditional music in his ancestral home village of Kogelo in western Kenya at the launch of a youth foundation.

British caver says considering legal action after Elon Musk 'pedo' tweet



A British caver who helped rescue 12 boys from a Thai cave says he may take legal action against Elon Musk after the entrepreneur called him a "pedo".

Court orders Holomisa to stop making PIC corruption claims



A court has issued an order against UDM leader Bantu Holomisa preventing him from making further corruption allegations against firms he has accused of benefiting from what he deems to be dubious PIC funding.



Media24 and HuffPost to end SA partnership



Media24 and HuffPost has announced that they are mutually ending their partnership in South Africa.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.