News24 ICYMI: ‘They'll get what's coming to them’ – Zuma on detractors; Ashwin Willemse yet to testify; and Majority of unions sign public sector wage agreement

Former president Jacob Zuma reacts as he waits to deliver a speech during a rally in his support outside the High Court, in Durban. (Gianluigi Guercia/ AFP)

Celebrity chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain, 61, was found dead in his hotel room, Lindiwe Mazibuko on a new mission to find younger, ethical politicians, and Rand slumps 4% against dollar in two days.

Here are today's top stories:

'Some of those who talk about me are the ones who are corrupt' – Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma has threatened to air the dirty laundry of those who keep talking about him in public.

10 things you should know about The State vs Jacob Zuma

For years it was said that Zuma is facing 783 charges but "783" is the number payments his former adviser Schabir Shaik made to him.

Celebrity chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain, 61, dies



Bourdain was in the process of filming episodes for his award-winning CNN series in France when he was found unresponsive in his hotel room on Friday morning by his friend Eric Ripert.

TV walkout: Probe extended, Ashwin yet to testify

Supposedly the central, aggrieved figure, Ashwin Willemse is believed to be yet to provide his version of affairs in the SuperSport studio walkout saga to the independent review.



5 new developments in the Zuma corruption case and what they mean

The failure by Zuma's legal team to meet the May 15 deadline to make representations to the NPA may be because his counsel is reluctant to work on a case they're not sure they will get paid for.

Rand slumps 4% against dollar in two days

Rand losses over the past two days underline how quickly emerging market currencies can unwind in unfavourable conditions, according to analysts.



Last-minute bid to interdict KZN ANC conference

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) ANC said it was aware of a last-minute court challenge seeking to halt its much-anticipated provincial congress on Friday.

'I’m pretty strict with the kids and he’s the good guy' - Rachel Kolisi talks family, sports and love

The mom of four says she wasn’t all that impressed with the star athlete when they first met, but somewhere along the line she knew he would be special to her.

Majority of unions sign public sector wage agreement

A majority of trade unions have signed the public sector wage agreement, the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) said on Friday.

POLOTIKI: Lindiwe Mazibuko on a new mission to find younger, ethical politicians

Mazibuko has co-founded the Apolitical Academy, which will put 25 candidates from across southern Africa through the paces of leadership and prepare them for the "messy" world of politics.





