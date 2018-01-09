#News24 ICYMI: Thunderstorm warning for parts of SA; 200 injured in train crash; and H&M in row over 'racist ad'

Cape Town - Inside the confidential City of Cape Town report, a US military satellite referred to by the code name 'Zuma' is missing; and Kagiso Rabada has become the No 1 ranked bowler in the ICC Test player rankings.

ALERT: Warning of flooding and hail as thunderstorms hit northern provinces



Temperatures will finally cool down for the northern and eastern provinces on Wednesday 10 January, but the western parts of the country will heat up to the beyond the mid-thirties.

Rabada surges to summit of Test rankings!



Kagiso Rabada has become the No 1 ranked bowler in the ICC Test player rankings after helping South Africa to victory over India at Newlands.

It's not a matter of if, but when Zuma goes - NEC sources



It is now up to President Jacob Zuma to decide whether he wants a "messy" exit that could see him consigned to the "dustbin of history" without presidential benefits, or a "dignified exit" where he steps down voluntarily.



H&M withdraws 'monkey' hoodie after black child ad outrage



H&M says it has withdrawn from sale a green hoodie with the inscription "coolest monkey in the jungle" after an ad featuring a black child triggered racism accusations.

Intimidation and cover-ups: Inside the confidential City of Cape Town report



A confidential report by independent investigators, into claims of covered up irregularities allegedly by City of Cape Town officials, including Mayor Patricia de Lille, has exposed just how badly relationships have deteriorated due to finger pointing and accusations.

Agri SA lambasts police for inaccurate reporting on farm worker murder



Agri SA has lashed out at the police for reporting inaccurate details to the media around the brutal shooting of a farm worker in Krugersdorp, Johannesburg.



Train crash leaves more than 200 injured



A train crash at the Geldenhuys train station in Germiston, left more than 200 commuters moderately injured on Tuesday morning, ER24 has confirmed.

Tubby Reddy vows to fight SASCOC sacking



Sacked South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) CEO Tubby Reddy has vowed to fight the decision, saying he wasn't given an opportunity to defend himself.



The 'Zuma' satellite is now missing



A US military satellite referred to by the code name 'Zuma' and launched by Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies, appears to have crashed into the sea.



WATCH: Taxi rolls into oncoming traffic, collides with two vehicles



A taxi swerved and rolled into oncoming traffic on Jakes Gerwel Drive in Mitchells Plain in Cape Town, colliding with two other vehicles. The moment was caught on a dash-cam. Watch.





