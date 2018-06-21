News24 ICYMI: Tom Moyane told SARS man to fake illness ahead of KPMG meeting; The first-ever Instagram picture; and Health Minister says 'rich will subsidise the poor' in NIH

The first Instagram picture posted to the app, taken by CEO and co-founder Kevin Systrom, who shared a pic of his Golden Retriever. (Instagram)

Junior Bok banned after 'sexually crude' comment, Tiger Brands may not find how deadly bacteria entered its plant, and Jacob Zuma 'warned Zimbabwe opposition leader against pact with Mugabe' according to a report.



Here are today’s top stories:



ANC confirms 70-year-old Job Mokgoro as its North West premier candidate

The ANC has confirmed that 70-year-old Job Mokgoro is its North West premier candidate to replace Supra Mahumapelo.

LISTEN: Suspended tax boss Tom Moyane tells SARS man to fake illness ahead of KPMG meeting

The 2015 conversation is at the centre of one of the charges against Moyane in his upcoming disciplinary inquiry - detailed by former finance minister and current Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan in an affidavit last week.

Jacob Zuma 'warned Zim opposition leader against pact with Mugabe': report

A newspaper claimed on Wednesday that former president Jacob Zuma warned Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa against joining forces with a new party linked to former president Robert Mugabe.

'The rich will subsidise the poor' – Motsoaledi outlines universal healthcare plan

The first set of enabling legislation paving the way for universal healthcare in South Africa has been gazetted by Cabinet, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced on Thursday.

Political party funding: 10 weighty quotes from Chief Justice Mogoeng's ruling

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Thursday confirmed a ruling by the Western Cape High Court which found that the Promotion of Access to Information Act was unconstitutional because it did not provide for the disclosure of information pertaining to the private funding that political parties receive.

ANC veteran Billy Modise dies

South Africa's former chief of state protocol and recipient of the National Order of Luthuli, Billy Modise has died.

Tiger Brands may not find how deadly bacteria entered its plant

Tiger Brands may never know how a strain of bacteria linked by the government to the world’s deadliest outbreak of listeriosis entered its factory.

Junior Bok banned after 'sexually crude' comment

Junior Springbok hooker Tiaan van der Merwe has been banned for six weeks after verbally attacking an England player during the recently-completed Junior World Championship.

The first-ever Instagram picture - plus see the first pictures posted by the original SA Instastars

The very-first Instagram picture posted to the app was by CEO and co-founder Kevin Systrom, got over 81,609 likes and was uploaded on July 16, 2010, the day Instagram launched.

