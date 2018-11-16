News24 ICYMI: Top Eskom exec resigns after suspension; Kim Porter, Diddy's former girlfriend and mother of 3 children dies; at least 42 killed in Zimbabwe bus fire

Former president Jacob Zuma joins Thales in seeking permanent stay of prosecution on corruption charges, President Cyril Ramaphosa corrects his National Assembly reply on his son's links with Bosasa, and Nomgcobo Jiba said 'we need to cut our losses' in famous 'Amigos' case, an NDPP candidates tells the panel.



Here are today’s top stories:



Malusi Gigaba named in bombshell Treasury report on rot at Eskom, Transnet

National Treasury has released a bombshell report of more than 600 pages detailing the extent of rot at Transnet and Eskom over the last six years – and says Malusi Gigaba compromised the procurement process of controversial new Chinese locomotives.

Top Eskom executive resigns hours after suspension

Mere hours after Eskom on Friday announced it had suspended its Executive for the Group Capital Division, Abram Masango, lawyers for Masango announced his immediate resignation from the power utility.

Ramaphosa corrects his National Assembly reply on his son's links with Bosasa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has backtracked on a response he gave before the National Assembly 10 days ago over a R500 000 payment from Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson, allegedly for the benefit of his son, Andile.

Zuma joins Thales in seeking permanent stay of prosecution on corruption charges

The National Prosecution Authority in KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma has filed an application seeking a permanent stay of prosecution in his corruption trial.

El Nino to bring less rain and more heat for SA: 5 things you need to know

South Africa is likely to experience a delay in rainfall patterns this summer. Temperatures are also expected to be higher than normal.

Jiba said 'we need to cut our losses' in famous 'Amigos' case - NDPP candidates tells panel

Suspended deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba allegedly told then KZN acting director of public prosecutions of Simphiwe Mlotshwa that they should "cut their losses" with regard to some witnesses in the infamous Amigos case.

PICS: Passengers in Zimbabwe caught in bus fire... at least 42 killed

At least 42 passengers have been confirmed dead after a suspected gas tank exploded on a bus, with pictures showing the burnt-out wreckage of the vehicle.

Boks v Scots: Vast contrasts in No 9 scrap

The enormous experience and home wisdom of Greig Laidlaw against the raw, slippery talent of Embrose Papier on his maiden start.

Kim Porter, Diddy's former girlfriend and mother of 3 children dies

Diddy and Porter, a former model and occasional actress from Georgia, were a couple on-and-off from 1994 until they split for good in 2007.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.