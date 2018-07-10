News24 ICYMI: Track how the dramatic Thai cave rescue mission unfolded

The unprecedented mission to evacuate the Wild Boar football team and their coach from a flooded Thai cave has gripped global headlines. Here is a roundup of the incident.



Praise for the rescuers of the 12 Thai boys and their coach have been pouring in from across the globe after they tirelessly worked to bring them to surface.



The “fallen hero”, a retired Navy Seal died during the rescue operation and tributes have also been sent to his loved ones.

SCROLL: Cheers, applause as 12 boys, coach, and Navy Seals emerge safely from Thai cave

All 12 boys and their coach emerged safely from a flooded Thai cave in a dramatic rescue mission, which lasted three days.



WATCH: Last boys and coach rescued from Thai cave

The third phase of the the emergency rescue operation came to an end when the last four boys and their coach were were brought to safety.

INFOGRAPHIC: How the 12 boys and their coach were rescued

The painstaking rescue operation included having to teach some of the boys how to swim. They had to navigate through submerged passageways and also had to climb up steep slopes.

This is what the rescue mission entailed:







What we know about the team and coach



Here is what we know about the "Wild Boar" football team and their coach, Akkapol Chanthawong.

Sunglasses and chocolates: The boys rescued from Thai cave recovering



The boys rescued from a Thai cave are in decent physical and mental health with some even asking for chocolate, but they remain in hospital and under psychological observation for any lasting damage from their underground ordeal.



Rescued Thai boys won't attend SWC final - FIFA

FIFA, which had invited the boys to the Soccer World Cup final in Moscow, welcomed the rescue of boys. It said they were too weak to attend Sunday's final match.

Thai cave rescue: A timeline



Here is a timeline of the efforts to find and free the "Wild Boar" football team and their coach from the flooded Thai cave.

Elon Musk posts photos and videos of the Thai cave rescue operation

Elon Musk posted photos on his Twitter account, reportedly from inside and outside of the Tham Laung cave in northern Thailand.

Thai cave rescue - 'No kid has cave dived like this before'

One of the divers on the rescue team in Thailand explained the difficulty of getting the boys out.

For more news, views and insight on the Thai cave rescue, have a look at our full coverage by clicking here

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.



