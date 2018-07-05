News24 ICYMI: VAT panel to look into fuel price hikes; Ashwin Willemse graduates; and giraffe hunting debate rages on

Another child drowns in a pit toilet, Lions eat 3 suspected poachers at Eastern Cape game reserve and have a look at the Western Cape's crippling police shortage by the numbers.

Here is a selection of some of our leading stories of the day:



'We have no views' – ANC treads carefully on King Zwelithini's stance on Ingonyama Trust



The party says it has not yet formulated a view that is either in favour of or against calls for the Ingonyama Trust Act to be repealed as recommended by a panel led by former president Kgalema Motlanthe.



Treasury's VAT panel to look into fuel price hikes



Minister of Communications Nomvula Mokonyane says that recent petrol price increases would be receiving the attention of National Treasury's VAT panel.



Another child drowns in a pit toilet



A three-year-old boy has died after falling into a pit toilet at Diteteng village, Limpopo police say.



Lions eat 3 suspected poachers at Eastern Cape game reserve



At least three suspected poachers who were apparently hunting for rhinos have been mauled to death and eaten by lions at an Eastern Cape game reserve, the owner says.



Ashwin Willemse graduates from Wits ... with distinction!



SuperSport analyst Ashwin Willemse has graduated from the University of Witswatersrand with a Masters degree and a distinction.



Jo-Ann Strauss welcomes her third child



Local TV personality and businesswoman Jo-Ann Strauss and her husband Michael Held have welcomed their third child together.

A post shared by Jo-Ann Strauss (@jo_annstrauss) on Jun 25, 2018 at 11:16pm PDT

The Western Cape's crippling police shortage by numbers



News24's Jenna Etheridge unpacks some of the stark numbers that prompted the PSC's investigation and highlighted the state of policing in the province.



'It’s much crueller to let a giraffe die of old age’: SA experts weigh in on Tess Talley hunting outrage



Despite strong social media backlash about a rare black giraffe that was killed by a US woman, hunting giraffes in South Africa is legal as long as the proper permission has been obtained from the game farm in question.



Five injured in gas explosion at Cape Town mall



Five people have been injured in a gas explosion at a restaurant at Gardens Shopping Centre in Cape Town, says the city's fire and rescue services.



Suspect shot dead after attempted cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg



Gauteng police have confirmed that one suspect has been shot dead and a security guard wounded following an attempted cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg.

WATCH: Here's how the Thailand cave rescue might work



Freeing the boys from the still-submerged cave complex is expected to be a protracted process, fraught with challenges for a group who are not divers and some of whom are believed to be unable to swim.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.