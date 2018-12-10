News24 ICYMI: We fact check DA claims over Bosasa/Ramaphosa; Racism still dominates SAHRC complaints; and The queen intervenes in Meghan and Kate’s rumoured drama

Former PA accuses ANC's Pule Mabe of sexual harassment, Uber launches 24/7 call centre ahead of festive season, and Victor Matfield cites family and SuperSport job as reasons for saying no to Bulls coaching role.



Here are today’s top stories:



Former PA accuses ANC's Pule Mabe of sexual harassment

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe's former personal assistant has accused him of sexual harassment. Mabe has denied the woman's claims.

WATCH: Motorist escapes hijacking, reverses into assailants' car

Johannesburg police are hunting for four men who failed in their attempt to hijack a Blairgowrie man when his reflexes kicked in quickly on his vehicle's pedals as he fended them off.

FACT CHECKED: DA claims over Bosasa/Ramaphosa contract denial misleading

Over the weekend, the Democratic Alliance (DA) released a press statement claiming that African Global Operations – previously known as Bosasa – had denied that it had any contract with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s son, Andile.

Racism still dominates SAHRC complaints

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) annual report reveals that the highest number of complaints received at the Chapter 9 body were issues concerning racism.

ANC strengthens support, but remains under 60% - SAIRR poll

A new South African Institute of Race Relations (SAIRR) poll shows the governing ANC's support has increased ahead of the 2019 general elections, while the country's two biggest opposition parties, the DA and EFF, have lost ground.

Uber launches 24/7 call centre ahead of festive season

Uber's general manager Alon Lits said the decision was taken after receiving complaints from passengers frustrated by having to send their complaints or enquiries electronically.

Matfield cites family, SuperSport job as reasons for saying NO to Bulls coaching role

Former Springbok lock Victor Matfield has reportedly turned down the position of Bulls head coach.

'I can't breathe' were Khashoggi's final words - report

According to Turkey, a 15-member Saudi team was sent to Istanbul to kill Khashoggi. Saudi Arabia, however, holds that it was a "rogue" operation gone wrong - a claim undercut by the reported transcript.

The queen has decided to intervene in Meghan and Kate’s rumoured drama

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, might not be a professional actress any more – but it seems she’s still involved in a bit of drama, with rumours afoot of a rift between her and her sister-in-law.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.