 

#News24 ICYMI: Weather warning for Cape Town, Missing psychologist found dead and comedian claims Trevor Noah stole his jokes

2018-06-29 18:26
Trevor Noah. (Gallo)

Black farmers need resources to be successful, says land claim beneficiary, Grahamstown is set to be renamed after Xhosa warrior Makhanda and Quinton de Kock has signed a short-term deal with Nottinghamshire.

Scroll through some of our top stories:

Weather warning issued for Cape Town as intense cold front is expected to land

While the rain started pouring in Cape Town on Friday, the SA Weather Service has warned that an intense cold front is expected to land on Sunday and continue into Monday.

Missing Cape Town psychologist found dead

The body of missing Cape Town clinical psychologist Diane Nelson, 49, has been found on Table Mountain.

Grahamstown to be renamed Makhanda after Xhosa warrior

The Department of Arts and Culture says there have been calls for almost 20 years to change the town's name.

Russels Peters says Trevor Noah stole his jokes

In an interview with radio star Sway, Russel Peters accused Trevor Noah of stealing his material. WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

De Kock signs deal with Nottinghamshire

Proteas star batsman Quinton de Kock has signed a short-term deal with English county club, Nottinghamshire.

Disgruntled Eastern Cape ANC members still want merits of 'festival of chairs' case tested in court

ANC Eastern Cape members, who lost a court bid to force the ANC's national executive committee to set aside the outcomes of the "festival of chairs" elective conference, still want the courts to test the merits of their case.

Woman, 21, handed life sentence for decapitating Cape Town pensioner

Sheree Prince has been given a life sentence for dismembering the body of a 74-year-old woman and stuffing it in a bin and a black container.

Land: The people speak – Black farmers need resources to be successful, says land claim beneficiary

An up-and-coming black farmer has told the Constitutional Review Committee that government would rather change the Constitution than face up to the deep-seated issues within land reform.


SA's expropriation message a stretch too far for Washington

Assuring platitudes on expropriation without compensation will be insufficient to overcome current investor scepticism, warns Frans Cronje, who has spent the past two weeks in the United States canvassing influential opinion.

Hawks investigating three cases of fraud at Steinhoff, subsidiaries

Police Minister Bheki Cele has confirmed that the Hawks are investigating three cases related to allegations of fraud at Steinhoff and its subsidiaries.

Gunmen kill 99-year-old woman and her son

Twenty-one. That’s how many bullets pierced through a Richmond taxi owner and his 99-year-old mother when two unknown assailants opened fire on them in the Hlazuka area in Richmond early on Wednesday morning.

