News24 ICYMI: Welcome to SA - from bribe bonanza to a hiker's paradise; and Pat Lambie struggles to accept retirement

A Coligny murder witness reportedly lied in court about the death of 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu, shocking footage shows BMW crash in an illegal drag race in Cape Town and South Africa turns down a R16bn loan request by Zimbabwe.



Here is a list of some of our leading stories of the day:

OVERVIEW: Agrizzi continues dropping bombshells at #StateCaptureInquiry



Angelo Agrizzi has revealed more details about Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson and associates during his testimony before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

UK-based Gavin Watson responds with hilarious memes after being mistaken for under-fire Bosasa CEO



Will the real Gavin Watson please stand up? A UK-based Gavin Watson has created several memes after being tagged in Twitter posts meant for the Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.

WATCH: Man critical after BMW smashes into lane divider in Cape Town



The driver of a BMW, who lost control of his vehicle and crashed on the N1 in Century City, is in a critical condition, paramedics say.

Lambie: I have to keep pinching myself to know it's real



Pat Lambie says he is still struggling to accept the fact that he has been forced to retire from rugby at the young age of 28.

Take a Hike: The podcast series for hiking and adventure enthusiasts



South Africa is truly a hiker's paradise - awash with trails that transcend the sheer beauty of nature, being both cathartic and energising at the same time. Have a look at Traveller24's four-part hiking podcast series.

'She has not received any money' - Jiba's lawyer at fitness inquiry



Retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro says bribery allegations levelled against suspended Deputy National Director for Public Prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba and her colleague Lawrence Mrwebi will, for now, not form part of the inquiry she heads.



Menzi Primary school robbery: Case postponed to probe legal status of suspects



Two of the four foreign nationals, accused of robbing the state-of-the-art school Menzi Primary School in Tsakane, are in South Africa illegally, the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court has heard.

'Springs monster' denied leave to appeal, claims sentence is 'excessive'



The man known as the "Springs monster" has failed in his bid to apply for leave to appeal his 35-year effective prison sentence, according to a report.



Coligny murder witness confesses to lying about teen thrown from bakkie - report



The self-proclaimed eyewitness in the Coligny murder trial – who testified that he saw two white men throw 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu from a bakkie in April 2017 – has reportedly admitted that he lied to the court, Rapport has reported.

SA declined R16bn loan request by Zimbabwe



'South Africa doesn’t have the money to provide that kind of assistance,' a spokesperson for National Treasury has said.

Kanye West arranges surprise performance for Kim from her favourite group



The rapper got his wife’s favourite group to do a special performance for her.