 

#News24 ICYMI: Welcome to SA - from bribe bonanza to a hiker's paradise; and Pat Lambie struggles to accept retirement

2019-01-21 18:27
Pat Lambie. (Getty)

Pat Lambie. (Getty)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Coligny murder witness reportedly lied in court about the death of 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu, shocking footage shows BMW crash in an illegal drag race in Cape Town and South Africa turns down a R16bn loan request by Zimbabwe.

Here is a list of some of our leading stories of the day:

OVERVIEW: Agrizzi continues dropping bombshells at #StateCaptureInquiry

Angelo Agrizzi has revealed more details about Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson and associates during his testimony before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

UK-based Gavin Watson responds with hilarious memes after being mistaken for under-fire Bosasa CEO

Will the real Gavin Watson please stand up? A UK-based Gavin Watson has created several memes after being tagged in Twitter posts meant for the Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.

WATCH: Man critical after BMW smashes into lane divider in Cape Town

The driver of a BMW, who lost control of his vehicle and crashed on the N1 in Century City, is in a critical condition, paramedics say.

Lambie: I have to keep pinching myself to know it's real

Pat Lambie says he is still struggling to accept the fact that he has been forced to retire from rugby at the young age of 28.

Take a Hike: The podcast series for hiking and adventure enthusiasts

South Africa is truly a hiker's paradise - awash with trails that transcend the sheer beauty of nature, being both cathartic and energising at the same time. Have a look at Traveller24's four-part hiking podcast series.

'She has not received any money' - Jiba's lawyer at fitness inquiry

Retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro says bribery allegations levelled against suspended Deputy National Director for Public Prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba and her colleague Lawrence Mrwebi will, for now, not form part of the inquiry she heads.

Menzi Primary school robbery: Case postponed to probe legal status of suspects

Two of the four foreign nationals, accused of robbing the state-of-the-art school Menzi Primary School in Tsakane, are in South Africa illegally, the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court has heard.

'Springs monster' denied leave to appeal, claims sentence is 'excessive'

The man known as the "Springs monster" has failed in his bid to apply for leave to appeal his 35-year effective prison sentence, according to a report.

Coligny murder witness confesses to lying about teen thrown from bakkie - report

The self-proclaimed eyewitness in the Coligny murder trial – who testified that he saw two white men throw 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu from a bakkie in April 2017 – has reportedly admitted that he lied to the court, Rapport has reported.

SA declined R16bn loan request by Zimbabwe

'South Africa doesn’t have the money to provide that kind of assistance,' a spokesperson for National Treasury has said.

Kanye West arranges surprise performance for Kim from her favourite group

The rapper got his wife’s favourite group to do a special performance for her.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.

Read more on:    icymi
NEXT ON NEWS24X

4 robbery suspects shot dead, cop wounded in PE bakery shootout

2019-01-21 18:19

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: Firefighters leave Overstrand with song and dance
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:52 PM
Road name: M5 Southbound

Southbound
Mossel Bay 15:23 PM
Road name: R328

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday 19 January Lottery draw 2019-01-19 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 