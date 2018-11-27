News24 ICYMI: Why Rassie chatted to Duane via microphone; 'You people' stereotypes tackled by Nando's; Zuma must still pay back the VBS money

EFF refuses to meet with South African National Editors' Forum, SAA needs R3.5 billion by March, says interim CFO, Bonang pays SARS undisclosed amount and tax evasion case struck from court roll.

Here are today's top stories:



EFF refuses to meet with South African National Editors' Forum

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has declined a request to meet with the South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF) to discuss threats and intimidation leveled at the media by its leader, Julius Malema.

Life cycle of state capture cases can last between 2 and 10 years - Hawks

The life cycle of the various cases that make up "state capture" investigations could take anywhere between two to 10 years to complete, Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya has said.

WATCH: Hilarious new Nando's ad tackles 'you people' stereotypes

Popular chicken outlet Nando's is by now known almost as well for its on-point advertisements as for its peri-peri chicken. On Monday, it released its latest video titled "You People" and it is already causing a huge stir.

Zuma must still pay back the VBS money

Zuma used the VBS bond in September 2016 to pay back a portion of the public funds used for "security upgrades" to his Nkandla homestead after he was ordered to do so by the Constitutional Court.

SAA needs R3.5 billion by March, says interim CFO

The national carrier received R4.8bn in a government guarantee last year, and opposition MPs are concerned that the trend is not showing any signs of letting up. The R5bn it received from National Treasury during the medium term budget policy statement was intended to repay debt.

Rassie on why he chatted to Duane via microphone

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has explained why he chatted to No 8 Duane Vermeulen via a microphone during last Saturday’s Test against Wales in Cardiff.

Former Northern Cape MEC John Block starts 15-year prison sentence

The former provincial ANC chairperson handed himself over to a correctional facility in Kimberley on Tuesday morning. This was confirmed by Department of Correctional Services deputy regional commissioner Kenneth Mthombeni.

Fresh challenge for Nugent commission as Lebelo throws down the gauntlet

South African Revenue Service Group Executive for Employment Relations Luther Lebelo has become the latest executive to challenge the commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance headed by retired judge Robert Nugent.

Bonang pays SARS undisclosed amount, tax evasion case struck from court roll

The tax evasion case of TV personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba was struck off the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court roll in Johannesburg on Tuesday after she paid the tax man an undisclosed amount.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.



