News24 ICYMI: Will Ramaphosa cut his Cabinet? SuperSport pulls Botha, Willemse and Mallett off air; and Don't miss Miss SA 2018

An SA Bitcoin platform claims its 'super shy' founder has stolen all its money; A Vaalwater predator park owner is distraught after discovering his lions and tiger have been poisoned and man who killed two cyclists in Durban gets 10 year jail sentence.

Review of executive under way, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa's review of the national executive and government departments has begun and it could lead to fewer ministers and less government departments.

SA Bitcoin platform claims 'super shy' founder has stolen all its money

A company promising massive returns to SA investors via Bitcoin, and now being probed by the Hawks, has claimed its "super shy" founding trader has absconded with all the money and they don’t know where he is.

Willemse drama latest: SuperSport pulls trio off air

There's been another major development in the Ashwin Willemse-Nick Mallett-Naas Botha saga as SuperSport confirmed that none of the trio would be on air on Saturday.

Miss South Africa 2018: Absolutely everything you need to know

We've made a comprehensive list of everything you need to know ahead of the 60th Miss South Africa pageant.

Harvey Weinstein out on $1m bail

Harvey Weinstein has been arraigned on rape, criminal sex act and other sex charges stemming from encounters with two women.

Police must urgently probe death threats at KZN office of the AG - Parliamentary committee

The KwaZulu-Natal office has stopped auditing the books of the eThekwini Metro and recalled all staff from the council after they reported receiving death threats.

WATCH: Devastated predator park owner discovers poisoned lions and tiger

A Vaalwater predator park owner was distraught to discover four of his beloved big cats have been poisoned.

CCTV footage captures the moment 2 men are shot dead in broad daylight

CCTV footage of two men being shot dead at point blank range in broad daylight in Bellville, Cape Town on Wednesday, has gone viral after it was posted to social media platforms, Facebook and Twitter.

10 year jail sentence for motorist who killed two cyclists in Durban

Durban motorist Omesh Ramnarain, convicted of killing two cyclists after he crashed into them, has been given a 10-year "exemplary" prison sentence.

Durban rock thrower gets 10 years after he admits that 'pain' in his body made him do it

In a guilty plea, rock-thrower Nkosinathi Mthalane says he committed the crimes because of "pain" in his body which he had to "chase away".

