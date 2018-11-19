News24 ICYMI: Woolies under fire for camera in change room; Slap on the wrist for Kolisi's 'headbutt'; and 'Do you want to see Malema behind bars?'

Gordhan's full statement on capture, Zuma and the Guptas, where you need to watch out for malaria when travelling in Africa, and EFF vows to continue anti-Gordhan picket outside state capture inquiry venue.



Here are today’s top stories:



Gordhan's full statement on capture, Zuma and the Guptas

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has recounted publicly, for the first time, his experience of the reshuffle that left him ousted from Cabinet last year, saying he learned with the rest of the country that he was fired as finance minister.

I will do anything to save the soul of the ANC – Mabuza

ANC deputy president David "DD" Mabuza has called for a ceasefire within the liberation movement, pleading with members to stop fighting each other and focus on the party's goals instead.



EFF vows to continue anti-Gordhan picket outside state capture inquiry venue

The EFF staged a picket outside the Tiso Blackstar building where the commission of inquiry into state capture is being held, calling for the removal of Pravin Gordhan as minister of public enterprises.

Heavy rain, hail expected in parts of Gauteng, motorists warned

Gauteng motorists have been urged to drive carefully on Monday afternoon as heavy downpours, accompanied by hail, have been predicted for the province.

Kolisi escapes with slap on the wrist from World Rugby

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has received a citing commissioner warning from World Rugby after striking a Scotland player with his head in last Saturday's Test in Edinburgh.

Nude awakening: Drama over 'CCTV camera' in Woolies change room

Retailer Woolworths has come under fire for seemingly having CCTV cameras in its change rooms at a KwaZulu-Natal shopping centre.

'Do you want to see Malema behind bars?' – AfriForum Facebook petition

Minority rights group AfriForum on Monday posted on Facebook to elicit support from its members to privately prosecute EFF leader Julius Malema.



Idols SA's Yanga has a very different plan with her R1m prize money!

Season 14 winner of Idols, Yanga Sobetwa (17) has big plans for her life that includes going into entertainment law, getting her PhD in music, opening her own production company, and starting a music academy – but first she's going to "freeze" her R1m winnings, work on releasing her debut album with Gallo and go on tour.

Travelling Africa soon? Where you need to watch out for malaria

Visiting a Travel Clinic before your travels is always a good idea. Here you will be provided with important health information for your trip, e.g. info on vaccines you may need, and what the current situation is in terms of malaria and other diseases in the area you are visiting.

*Would you like to subscribe to News24's Newsletters and get a wrap of the day's news? If so, click here.