News24 ICYMI: 'Zille's colonialism tweet violates Constitution,' PP finds, Man buries dad in brand new BMW and Marilyn Monroe's panties get church in a knot

Zille's tweet on colonialism violates Constitution - Public Protector

The Public Protector has found that a tweet about colonialism by Western Cape Premier Helen Zille is in violation of the Constitution.

Afrikanerbond still worried about 'land issue', despite Ramaphosa address

The Afrikanerbond says it remains concerned about "the land issue", after President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the organisation on these matters at its centenary celebration.

No finality yet over Marli van Breda's future care

The application over the future care arrangements for Marli van Breda was postponed in the Western Cape High Court on Monday to allow her current curator to finalise her report.

PICS: Marilyn Monroe's panties get church in a knot

A 26-foot statue of the actress has been placed in a Stamford park across the street from a church, which is getting a full view of her behind. It depicts the famous scene from 1955's The Seven Year Itch where Monroe holds down her white dress as air blows up from a subway grate.

WATCH: Rare blue-eyed elephant spotted in Sabi Sands as herd chases hyena

An elephant herd with a rare blue-eyed youngster was filmed in South Africa chasing away a hyena from a giraffe carcass.

ANC top officials to receive report on KZN’s failed conference

The convenor of the ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal conference, Nocawe Mafu, is expected to deliver a report to the party’s leaders at their Monday meeting.

Amputee runner's inspiring Comrades finish

It took a monumental effort, just shy of 16 hours, but amputee runner Xolani Luvuno did the unimaginable when he finished the Comrades Marathon on crutches. Watch.

Kolisi's message to the Boks after horror start

24-3 down against England in Johannesburg on Saturday, the start of Siya Kolisi's reign as Springbok captain looked almost certain to be heading for disaster. In the end, South Africa emerged 42-39 winners as Kolisi's historical day turned into a fairytale.

Shock as man buries his dad in 'a luxurious' brand new BMW

A Nigerian man has reportedly left residents of Ihiala local government area in shock after he buried his father in a brand new BMW.

Deadly attacks by shadowy band of young Muslims leave Mozambique shaken

Deadly attacks by a shadowy band of young Muslims in an energy-rich province of Mozambique have intensified worries that Islamic extremism has found a beachhead in southern Africa.

