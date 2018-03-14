News24 ICYMI: Zuma charges: ConCourt rules on decision; Rabada appeals ban; and Big Bang Theory hails Stephen Hawking

Cape Town – The government has criticised Australia’s bid to fast-track visas for white South African farmers, controversial SARS chief Jonas Makwakwa resigns and meet the ‘real-life vampire’ woman who is allergic to the sun.

ConCourt rules Abrahams can announce Zuma decision

The Constitutional Court has dismissed an application by the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution seeking to delay an announcement by National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams relating to the prosecution of former president Jacob Zuma.

SA government slams Australia's plan to fast-track visas for white farmers

The department of international relations and cooperation has slammed statements made by an Australian politician, who says his country is examining the fast-tracking of visas for white South African farmers because of the dangers they apparently face in South Africa.

Beleaguered Jonas Makwakwa quits SARS

The South African Revenue Service says chief officer for business and individual tax Jonas Makwakwa has resigned.



Rabada appeals ICC suspension

Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada has appealed the ICC suspension that will see him miss the rest of the Australian series.

The Big Bang Theory pays tribute to Stephen Hawking

One of Stephen Hawking’s biggest moments on the small screen came on the hit TV show, The Big Bang Theory.



ANC chooses women to be premiers of Free State, Mpumalanga

The ANC has appointed Refilwe Mtsweni and Sisi Ntombela as premiers-elect for Mpumalanga and Free State, respectively.

Home Affairs' problems are far greater than just the Guptas

The fallout from Malusi Gigaba awarding citizenship status to the Gupta family is but a small taste of the misery that his department inflicts on thousands of people every year, writes Stefanie de Saude-Darbandi.

Robbers raid new Mugabe mansion: report

Three men have appeared in a Harare court for overpowering an armed policeman and stealing material worth nearly $5 000 from the building site of former president Robert Mugabe's daughter, Bona.

'Real-life vampire' woman who is allergic to sunlight

Julie Rohrdanz is highly allergic to sunlight and her friends often good-naturedly tease that she’s descended from "vampires".

