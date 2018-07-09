News24 ICYMI: Zuma fires his lawyer; More rescues from Thai cave; and Bonang to co-host alongside Oprah and Naomi Campbell

UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson resigns, Soccer star Teko Modise on SARS' name and shame list, and Duduzane Zuma says he has no intention to live the life of a fugitive.



Here are today’s top stories:



Jacob Zuma fires his long-time attorney Michael Hulley

Zuma who is expected to appear in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on July 27 in connection with corruption and other charges, parted ways with Hulley after the attorney represented him for several years.

SEE: 8 boys brought out of flooded Thai cave - official

Four more of the boys trapped for over two weeks in a flooded cave in northern Thailand were brought out on Monday, an official said, bringing to eight the number extracted in a high-stakes rescue operation.

'I have no intention to live a life of a fugitive' - Duduzane Zuma

Maintaining his innocence, corruption-accused Duduzane Zuma – son of former president Jacob Zuma – says that he is "fully aware" of what he might face.

UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson resigns over Brexit

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson resigned on Monday, adding to divisions over Brexit that threaten to tear apart Prime Minister Theresa May's government.

WATCH: Mayhem at Mnangagwa rally as soldiers, Zanu-PF supporters clash

A video of the Zimbabwean army trying in vain to stop masses from fleeing the venue where President Emmerson Mnangagwa was addressing a rally has gone viral on social media.

Bonang to co-host alongside Oprah and Naomi Campbell

Local TV personality Bonang Matheba has been announced as one of the hosts of the Global Citizen Festival, alongside Oprah Winfrey, Naomi Campbell, Gayle King, Bob Geldof, Tyler Perry and Forest Whitaker.

Cape Town businessman kidnapped

The businessman, named by the Muslim Judicial Council as Liyaqat Parker, is the second businessman to be kidnapped in Cape Town in less than a year.

Football fans enjoy SWC action - at 40 000 feet!

A video of an Emirates flight filled with English supporters reaction to their team's dramatic penalty shootout against Columbia in the Round of 16 has gone viral.



'It only sunk in when I saw all four of them' - mother of quadruplets The Khayelitsha mother, who gave birth to two girls and two boys at Tygerberg Hospital on Friday, said she was overwhelmed by the news. Soccer star Teko Modise on SARS' name and shame list Former Bafana Bafana regular Teko Modise is among 10 taxpayers convicted for failing to submit their outstanding tax returns, a spokesperson from the South African Revenue Service (SARS) has confirmed.

