News24 ICYMI: Zuma must pay legal costs for review of state capture report; These are the people in the running to be NPA boss; and The Weeknd is Trevor Noah's doppelganger

Rassie closes RWC door on more overseas Boks, Gauteng man dies in hospital after freak jacuzzi accident, and Gauteng education launches innovative aviation programme for Grade 5 pupils.



Zuma must pay legal costs for review of state capture report

Former president Jacob Zuma has lost his application for leave to appeal a judgment that said he should pay the costs of reviewing Thuli Madonsela's remedial action for the institution of the state capture inquiry.

Silas Ramaite, Hansie Cronje prosecutor on full list for NPA top job

The Presidency has confirmed the names of the 12 people, including the lead advocate on the King Commission of Inquiry into the Hansie Cronje match-fixing saga, who will be vying for the position of the National Director of Public Prosecution.

PICS: The Weeknd is Trevor Noah's doppelganger

Canadian singer The Weeknd could not help but point out the striking resemblance between himself and South African comedian Trevor Noah, calling the Daily Show host his “real life twin”.

Rassie closes RWC door on more overseas Boks

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says he is unlikely to bring in more overseas-based players between now and next year's Rugby World Cup in Japan.

'If walls could talk' - woman who was allegedly raped, impregnated, beaten by her father

A Johannesburg woman who was allegedly raped by her father and fell pregnant with two of his children decided to break her cycle of abuse by reporting him to the police, fearing for her life.

Supra Mahumapelo 'vigorously encouraged' North West municipalities to invest with VBS - report

This is according to a forensic investigation report by auditors SekelaXabiso and two highly placed sources, the media report said.



Gauteng man dies in hospital after freak jacuzzi accident

A 30-year-old man from Krugersdorp on Gauteng's West Rand has died in hospital after a freak jacuzzi accident.

Gauteng education launches innovative aviation programme for Grade 5 pupils

In the latest bid to change the face of basic education in Gauteng, MEC of education Panyaza Lesufi launched an innovative aviation programme that will make mathematics and science fun again for over 400 Grade 5 pupils.

