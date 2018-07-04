News24 ICYMI: Zuma's son died of lupus, Amla splashes R12.5m on Durban penthouse; and here are our 100 young Mandelas

 

2018-07-04 18:06
A portrait of Nelson Mandela. (Stephane de Sakutin, AFP)

Dali Mpofu takes on Pierre De Vos, Hundreds flock to snowy Cape mountains and find out how SA’s petrol price compares with the rest of the world.

Zuma's son died of lupus - family spokesperson

Former president Jacob Zuma's son, Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma, died as a result of lupus, a family representative says.

Here they are: News24’s first 100 young Mandelas of the future

In the centenary of former president Nelson Mandela’s birth, News24 set out to find a new generation of leaders to take South Africa forward.

Mpofu ponders next move after De Vos misses deadline to remove SARS inquiry blog post

A blog post by legal expert Pierre De Vos has remained online despite advocate Dali Mpofu's request via Twitter, for it to be removed because it was, among other things, "possibly racist".

Amla splashes R12.5m on Durban penthouse

Proteas star Hashim Amla has splashed out R12.5 million on a Durban penthouse.

National dam levels rise higher than 2017 – water dept

Western Cape dam levels that were recorded at an all-time low three months ago are rising by 5% week-on-week, says the department.

'Jiba will refrain from entering NPA offices' – lawyer

Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba will refrain from entering the offices of the National Prosecuting Authority in Pretoria to avoid the "impression that she is contemptuous of the courts", says her legal representative.

'For me, rain means sleeping with one eye open' - young mom caring for baby, elderly mother

Masiphumelele informal settlement near Fish Hoek in Cape Town remains damp throughout the year because it is situated on low-lying wetland. The area floods when it rains.

PICS: Hundreds flock to snowy Cape mountains

People have flocked from far and wide to revel in the snow on the Cape's mountains.

Tina Turner’s son Craig dead from apparent suicide

Tina Turner’s son, Craig Turner has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

After Mugabe, how free and fair will Zimbabwe's vote be?

It will be a first for Zimbabwe's voters: The name of Robert Mugabe won't be on the ballot when elections are held on July 30, but the military-backed system that kept the former leader in power for decades, and then pushed him out, is still in control.

Rescuers vow to take 'no risks' in evacuation of Thai cave boys

Thai rescuers vow to take a "no risk" approach to freeing 12 boys and their football coach from a flooded cave, as fresh video has emerged, showing the team in good spirits following their astonishing discovery nine days after going missing.

WATCH | Sardine run 2018: An underwater feeding frenzy

34 minutes ago

