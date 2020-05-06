News24 is looking for SA's Covid-19 Everyday Heroes

As South Africa prepares for the peak of the coronavirus outbreak, News24 is looking for everyday heroes who will help their communities survive this crisis.



Aside from frontline healthcare workers, and essential workers, South Africans are playing an increasingly important role to take care of their communities every day, and to improve their circumstances.

And, News24 wants to ensure that these heroes receive the recognition they deserve, and help inspire others to follow in their footsteps.

We are specifically looking for people who make a difference when it comes to leadership, compassion, creativity, vision and resilience.

Help us by nominating an Everyday Hero in your community today. Here is how:

Step 1: Get a high-quality photo of the everyday heroes, and attach it to an email.

Step 2: Include the hero's name, surname, age, contact details and location.

Step 3: State whether you are nominating them for their leadership, compassion, creativity, vision or resilience.

Step 4: If you are the nominator, include your name, surname and contact numbers.

Step 5: Tell us why you believe this individual should be considered an Everyday Hero in 120 words or less.

Step 6: Send your entry to 100mandelas@24.com.

All nominations will be considered as entries for News24's annual Mandela 100 list which honours South Africans who embody late president Nelson Mandela's characteristics. Entries close at 23:59 on 31 May.