 

News24 is looking for SA's Covid-19 Everyday Heroes

2020-05-06 21:06
Pixabay.

Pixabay.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

As South Africa prepares for the peak of the coronavirus outbreak, News24 is looking for everyday heroes who will help their communities survive this crisis.

Aside from frontline healthcare workers, and essential workers, South Africans are playing an increasingly important role to take care of their communities every day, and to improve their circumstances.

And, News24 wants to ensure that these heroes receive the recognition they deserve, and help inspire others to follow in their footsteps.

We are specifically looking for people who make a difference when it comes to leadership, compassion, creativity, vision and resilience.

Help us by nominating an Everyday Hero in your community today. Here is how:  

Step 1: Get a high-quality photo of the everyday heroes, and attach it to an email. 

Step 2: Include the hero's name, surname, age, contact details and location. 

Step 3: State whether you are nominating them for their leadership, compassion, creativity, vision or resilience. 

Step 4: If you are the nominator, include your name, surname and contact numbers.

Step 5: Tell us why you believe this individual should be considered an Everyday Hero in 120 words or less.

Step 6: Send your entry to 100mandelas@24.com

All nominations will be considered as entries for News24's annual Mandela 100 list which honours South Africans who embody late president Nelson Mandela's characteristics. Entries close at 23:59 on 31 May

Read more on:    everyday heroes  |  mandela 100
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Covid-19: SA government's online coronavirus portal

2020-03-27 10:36

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH | Western Cape breweries use 'giant pots' to feed thousands during lockdown
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:49 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 18:02 PM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-06 21:41 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Solar Foreman

Western Cape
Tumaini Consulting
R300 000.00 - R550 000.00 Per Year

Audit Manager

Cape Town Northern Suburbs
Placement Point (Pty) Ltd
R420 000.00 - R480 000.00 Per Year

Financial Services Audit Manager

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R700 000.00 - R800 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 