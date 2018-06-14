 

#News24 ICYMI: Mosque attack update, SWC 2018 kicks off and Khloé Kardashian shares baby True's grumpy face

2018-06-14 19:00
English singer Robbie Williams during the Opening Ceremony before the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Russia and Saudi Arabia. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP)

The Constitutional Court has confirmed a High Court ruling on 20-year "expiry date" on prosecuting sexual offences, the stepfather accused of repeatedly raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter in Verulam has appeared in court and So where will Beast’s milestones end?

Here are some of our stories making headlines:

Mosque attacks: No link yet between Malmesbury and Verulam killings - Sitole

Despite similarities between the mosque attacks in Verulam and the one in Malmesbury, police have not established any links yet, says National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Khehla Sitole.

SCROLL: World Cup fever reaches fever pitch as first match kicks off

Track all the entertainment from the opening of the 2018 Soccer World Cup in Russia and the first match between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Load shedding confirmed for tonight

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe confirmed in a tweet that there would be stage 1 load shedding on Thursday night.

Body of second allegedly kidnapped Briton found in KZN

Police have identified the body of a British woman they believe was kidnapped along with her husband by alleged jihadists who are accused of raising an Islamic State flag.

WATCH: Heavy rains hit Cape Town

Capetonians woke up to rain, thunder and lightning on Thursday morning. However, while the rains are welcome, flooding is expected to bring misery to informal settlements.

Badly beaten stepfather, accused of raping stepdaughter, 10, appears in court

The stepfather accused of repeatedly raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter in Verulam, north of Durban, could not even sit up straight in the dock when he made his first appearance at the Verulam Family Court.

So where will Beast’s milestones end?

With no clear signal yet that Tendai Mtawarira will quit the Boks after RWC 2019, gigantic further records could be in his reach, says Rob Houwing.

Prosecuting sexual offences: ConCourt rules in favour of lifting expiry date

In a victory for victims of sexual abuse, the Constitutional Court has confirmed a High Court ruling that lifted a 20-year "expiry date" on prosecuting sexual offences.

Defiant Zille 'dragging down name, image and brand of Western Cape' - ANC

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille is "bad" and is not fit to hold such high office, the ANC leader of the opposition in the provincial legislature, Khaya Magaxa, said on Thursday.

PICS: Khloé Kardashian shared baby True's grumpy face and it's adorable!

Khloé Kardashian showed off daughter, True Thompson’s grumpy face and it is the cutest ever!

??Baby True ??

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on


Supra's office failed to prevent breakdown – North West task team

The North West is in the state it is in because the office of the premier failed to provide administrative leadership where it mattered, Cabinet's inter-ministerial task team has told MPs.

DA wants judicial commission of inquiry into SA's healthcare collapse

2018-06-14 18:55

