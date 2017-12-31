News24's Special Projects for 2017

Cape Town – Throughout the year, News24 brought you the best in up-to-date breaking news, in-depth analysis and opinions – but for the bigger news stories of 2017, we went the extra mile and created dedicated sites and special projects.

This is a round-up of some of the best of the year:

#GuptaLeaks

When the magnitude and scale of the information contained in the leaked cache of emails relating to the dealings of the Gupta family and their associates became apparent, it was clear the revelations needed to be easily accessible in one, centralised forum.

That’s when the special site, a collaboration between News24, the Daily Maverick and amaBhungane, was conceived.

Dubai: the Guptas’ city of shells

As the rabbit hole around the #GuptaLeaks revelations got deeper, further investigation led News24 investigative reporters Angelique Serrao and Pieter-Louis Myburgh to Dubai, where they uncovered a convoluted network of shell companies that the Gupta family used to conduct business.

Underworld: Unmasked

During the course of reporting on a number of crimes and gang-related activity unfolding in the Western Cape, and beyond, it became apparent it was all connected and resulted from an ongoing battle for the control of the nightclub security industry, that spiralled further into a dark world of drugs, arms and ammunition.

#ANCVotes

Most recently, the hotly-contested battle for the leadership of the African National Congress led to the showdown at the political party’s national conference in Johannesburg, dubbed "The Battle of Nasrec".

Cyril Ramaphosa emerged victorious, narrowly beating out his presidential opponent Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, but his work is only just beginning.

Stealing Sunflowers

When it became apparent that the death of a teenage boy in the small town of Coligny was more than just another statistic, the nation was gripped by the events unfolding in the North West farming community with deep racial divisions.

News24’s special documentary Stealing Sunflowers explores what lies beneath the fractured town with the thinly papered over cracks.

Land of Thirst

The very real and ever-worsening problem of water restrictions in the face of drought in the Western Cape is inescapable, as the countdown to "Day Zero" continues ticking away.

But while Cape Town still has a small window of opportunity to come up with solutions, Beaufort West, "capital of the Karoo" and "the driest town", has already run out of time. News24 spoke to those affected by the drought.

Matric Results by News24

Though the Matric results for 2017 will only be available in the first week of January 2018, News24 is the first port of call the moment results are available.

