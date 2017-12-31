 

News24's Special Projects for 2017

2017-12-31 20:15
News24 (File)

News24 (File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – Throughout the year, News24 brought you the best in up-to-date breaking news, in-depth analysis and opinions – but for the bigger news stories of 2017, we went the extra mile and created dedicated sites and special projects.

This is a round-up of some of the best of the year:

#GuptaLeaks

When the magnitude and scale of the information contained in the leaked cache of emails relating to the dealings of the Gupta family and their associates became apparent, it was clear the revelations needed to be easily accessible in one, centralised forum.

That’s when the special site, a collaboration between News24, the Daily Maverick and amaBhungane, was conceived.

VISIT www.gupta-leaks.com

Dubai: the Guptas’ city of shells

As the rabbit hole around the #GuptaLeaks revelations got deeper, further investigation led News24 investigative reporters Angelique Serrao and Pieter-Louis Myburgh to Dubai, where they uncovered a convoluted network of shell companies that the Gupta family used to conduct business.

READ THE FULL SPECIAL FEATURE

Underworld: Unmasked

During the course of reporting on a number of crimes and gang-related activity unfolding in the Western Cape, and beyond, it became apparent it was all connected and resulted from an ongoing battle for the control of the nightclub security industry, that spiralled further into a dark world of drugs, arms and ammunition.

CONNECT THE DOTS – UNDERWORLD: UNMASKED

#ANCVotes

Most recently, the hotly-contested battle for the leadership of the African National Congress led to the showdown at the political party’s national conference in Johannesburg, dubbed "The Battle of Nasrec".

Cyril Ramaphosa emerged victorious, narrowly beating out his presidential opponent Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, but his work is only just beginning.

SEE HOW IT UNFOLDED – #ANCVotes

Stealing Sunflowers

When it became apparent that the death of a teenage boy in the small town of Coligny was more than just another statistic, the nation was gripped by the events unfolding in the North West farming community with deep racial divisions.

News24’s special documentary Stealing Sunflowers explores what lies beneath the fractured town with the thinly papered over cracks.

WATCH THE FULL DOCUMENTARY

Land of Thirst

The very real and ever-worsening problem of water restrictions in the face of drought in the Western Cape is inescapable, as the countdown to "Day Zero" continues ticking away.

But while Cape Town still has a small window of opportunity to come up with solutions, Beaufort West, "capital of the Karoo" and "the driest town", has already run out of time. News24 spoke to those affected by the drought.

VISIT THE SPECIAL SITE: LAND OF THIRST

Matric Results by News24

Though the Matric results for 2017 will only be available in the first week of January 2018, News24 is the first port of call the moment results are available.  

REGISTER HERE TO GET THE MATRIC RESULTS


Read more on:    anc  |  city of cape town  |  jacob zuma  |  gupta family  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  anc leadership race  |  politics  |  crime  |  gupta emails  |  gupta leaks  |  gangs  |  drought  |  water restrictions  |  gang violence

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cope and UDM send New Year messages

2017-12-31 19:35

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
The simple life of Ceres' mountian dwellers
 

WATCH: Man takes off on deck chair connected to 90 balloons

It's almost like the movie UP! , one man decided to take to the skies - in a deck chair.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

Top 10 global football transfers
New couples should only see each other twice a week
Why are you attracted to women who look like your mother?
The grooming secrets of SA's male celebs
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:53 PM
Road name: CONGESTION

Cape Town 08:07 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday December 30 2017-12-30 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 