 

Newtown shooting: MEC to investigate why police left designated posts unmanned - report

2020-01-05 14:46
Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko (PHOTO: Collen Mashaba)

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko (PHOTO: Collen Mashaba)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko will investigate why metro police were not at designated posts, which could have prevented the Newtown shooting on New Year's Eve, a Sunday report said.

The Sunday Times reported that Mazibuko said both Johannesburg metro and provincial traffic police were meant to have been on site, on the section of the M2 highway bridge where the shooting took place.

This is the spot from which a gunman sent down a burst of bullets into Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Eleven people were wounded in the attack. The motive is not yet known. Mazibuko reportedly said officials would have to be held accountable as to why they had left their posts.

Criminal investigation under way

She said the highway was meant to be closed for fireworks at midnight and that part of the highway was to remain manned by police to prevent motorists from stopping their vehicles to watch the events.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar declined to comment to the publication while the criminal investigation was under way.

The incident occurred at 03:00 on New Year's Day, News24 previously reported.

"Preliminary investigations on the Mary Fitzgerald Square incident reveal that the shooter fired several shots from the upper level of M2 (southbound) double decker bridge and targeted the VIP area," the Gauteng government previously said in a statement.

Gauteng acting premier Panyaza Lesufi said earlier this week there was no reason to believe at this stage that the Newtown shooting, and another shooting that took place on the night outside Poppy's restaurant in Melville, were linked, News24 reported.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime  |  service delivery  |  shootings
NEXT ON NEWS24X

10 people killed on Western Cape roads, 27 arrested for drunk driving

2020-01-05 12:57

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | ICYMI: Cape Town Street Parade in 60 seconds
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Hout Bay 15:17 PM
Road name: CONGESTION

Kalk Bay 13:35 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Saturday's results 2020-01-04 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 