 

NFP call for state of emergency over KZN political killings

2018-07-22 18:29

Correspondent

The Moerane Commission sitting in Durban. (Kaveel Singh, News24)

The Moerane Commission sitting in Durban. (Kaveel Singh, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The National Freedom Party on Sunday called for a state of emergency to be declared in KwaZulu-Natal, following the killing of another ANC leader in the province over the weekend.

"Declaring the State of Emergency and deploying soldiers in KZN is a must; we are at WAR," said party spokesperson Sabelo Sigudu in a statement.

On Saturday morning, Bongani Usher Mkhize, 25, the branch chairperson of the ANC youth league in Coastal KZN TVET College's V-Section campus in Umlazi, was shot dead in an apparent politically motivated killing. His alleged killer later handed himself over to police and was arrested.

On Sunday, Sigudu said that the NFP extended its "sincere condolences to the family, friends and comrades of Mkhize, especially the ANCYL".

"Losing one of the young leaders is a big loss to the future of this country as we have serious challenges of leadership facing South Africa," he added.

READ: ANCYL KZN leader shot dead, suspect arrested

The party also raised concerns over when a report by the Moerane Commission, which has been tasked with investigating political killings in the area, would be made public.

"The commission of inquiry concluded its obligation and handed the report to the premier on June 13," said Sigudu.

Yet, he said more than a month later there appeared to be "no progress as to when the report will be released to the public".

On the July 12, KZN legislature spokesperson Wonder Hlongwa said that various committees were working their way through the report.

"As soon as this process is complete, the next course of action will [be to] communicate to the relevant stakeholders and the general public," said Hlongwa at the time.

Before Saturday's killing, there had already been four other murders of political councillors in separate incidents in Zululand, Ugu and uMgungundlovu during 2018.


Read more on:    nfp  |  anc  |  durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

3 dead in 2 separate shack fires in Cape Town

32 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/News
VIDEO | Train carriages on fire in Cape Town
 

How your dog can tell what you’re feeling

Researchers have found a specific area in a dog’s brain that recognises human faces – a finding that may help to explain why dogs are so sensitive to human social cues.

 

Paws

Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day
Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!
Kim Kardashian-West buys fake testicles to boost her dog’s self-esteem
10 tips on exercising your dog
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Macassar 17:07 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Bishop Lavis 08:06 AM
Road name: 35th Avenue

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, July 21 2018-07-21 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 