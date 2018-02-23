 

Ngcobo massacre: Four taken in for questioning

2018-02-23 12:43

Jeanette Chabalala

East London – Four people have been taken in for questioning in connection with the murder of five police officers and a former soldier in Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Khaya Tonjeni, confirmed to News24 that the four were taken in on Thursday morning.

"It is a normal thing to take people in for questioning during an investigation. Further correspondence regarding the incident will be communicated to the nation when there is something worth reporting," he said.

On Wednesday, a group of unknown attackers entered the Ngcobo police station and, without warning, randomly opened fire on officers who were on duty. Three officers were killed at the police station.

The gunmen then separated the female police officers from their male counterparts, before taking six pistols, two shotguns and two assault rifles. The retired soldier was shot dead as they fled.

The bodies of two additional officers were later found, shot execution style, along the roadside near Nyanga High School, about 6km from the police station. Ngcobo is situated between Mthatha and Queenstown.

Tonjeni previously said a task team, which comprises among others, detectives, the Hawks, Crime Intelligence, as well as the Tactical Response Team's tracing unit, had worked through the night, following the massacre.

The task team had gone through the crime scene with a fine-tooth comb, looking for clues and analysing evidence collected, he added.

