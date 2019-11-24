 

NHI public hearings moves to Glencoe in KZN

2019-11-24 22:37
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The public hearings on the proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) moves to Glencoe in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday after a successful day in Umzimkhulu on Sunday. 

Parliament's portfolio committee on health said residents filled the Clydesdale Community Hall to have their say on the proposals for universal access to health care. 

Committee chairperson, Sibongiseni Dhlomo, thanked the public for coming out in such big numbers. 

“We are here to listen to you. Parliament sent us to get your views," said Dhlomo. 

"The NHI proposes universal access to healthcare services, irrespective of your financial status. The NHI is clear, even if you don’t have money you will be receiving medical care.” 

The committee felt that although there was support for NHI, residents also said they first wanted improvements to the current health care system.

"This, according to them, means more hospitals should be built as the area currently has only one hospital." 

As with other hearings, residents took the opportunity to complain about not enough hospitals and doctors, and repeated medication shortages. 

Several people also stated that if asylum seekers or foreign nationals used the health services, they should also contribute to the fund. 

Written submissions on the bill will be accepted until November 2019. They can be sent to: Ms Vuyokazi Majalamba, Portfolio Committee on Health, 3rd floor, 90 Plein Street, Cape Town 8000; e-mailed to vmajalamba@parliament.gov.za; or faxed to 086 694 3279 by the closing date.

Those who make a submission should also indicate whether they would like to do a verbal presentation.

The hearings in the Endumeni Local Municipality area start at 14:30 in the Glencoe Town Hall, until 19:30. 

Read more on:    durban  |  health
NEXT ON NEWS24X

AfriForum threatens to sue Lesufi: 'Assassination claim a blatant lie'

2019-11-24 22:30

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH | Joburg police catch suspected handbag snatcher who wrestled woman to the ground
Traffic Alerts
3 winners claim Daily Lotto loot 2019-11-24 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 