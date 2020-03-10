Nicholas Ninow: High Court dismisses every point raised in bid to appeal conviction

Convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow will have to petition the Supreme Court of Appeal directly, after the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria dismissed his application for leave to appeal - finding that his crimes justified the sentence.

Handing down judgment on Tuesday, Judge Mokhine Mosopa dismissed every argument presented by Ninow’s legal aid attorney, Herman Alberts, in a bid for leave to appeal against both the conviction and sentence.

Mosopa said he had considered Ninow’s personal circumstances, including his age and the fact that he was introduced to drugs at an early age as possible mitigating factors. However, Mosopa explained that the Criminal Law Amendment Act provides for imprisonment for life if a person rapes a child under 12 and where the victim is raped more than once.

“The rape conviction falls squarely within that ambit and, for the applicant [Ninow] to have escaped such a sentencing regime, it was expected of him to show compelling and substantial circumstances,” Mosopa said.



“I maintain that the applicant failed that test and did not show the existence of compelling and substantial circumstance. However, it was not only that aspect which was determined when I arrived at that conclusion. I looked at all other relevant aspects pertaining to this matter in coming to that finding.”

Recounting details of how Ninow raped a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria in 2018, and the injuries sustained, Mosopa was satisfied that the way the crime was committed justified the sentence imposed.

READ | Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow asks for leave to appeal, says rape was not premeditated

He further detailed the injuries of the victim, who had swelling, bruises and a laceration on her genitals, after Ninow had followed her to the bathroom.

Ninow also threatened the victim to keep quiet when she heard her mother calling out her name, searching for her.

Age and drug use as a mitigating factor

Mosopa said Ninow’s age may have been a mitigating factor, but the manner in which he perpetrated the offence excludes immaturity.

“Immediately after he was caught, he destroyed evidence by flushing the underwear of the complainant [victim] down the toilet pan,” Mosopa said.

Looking at Ninow’s drug use as a mitigating factor, arguing diminished capacity, Mosopa looked at the expert reports that were introduced during sentencing proceedings.

“The expert report shows that despite using drugs the applicant has never on a single occasion forced himself on his fiancée.”

He also referenced Ninow’s plea explanation, where he admitted to acting intentionally even though under the influence of drugs and alcohol: “I could appreciate the wrongfulness of my actions. I was capable of acting in accordance with this appreciation.”

Premeditation

Alberts previously argued that the court erred in finding Ninow’s actions were premeditated when he moved closer to the children’s play area of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria and then followed the victim to the bathroom, where he raped her.

In his judgment, Mosopa recounted the witness testimony of the waitress who had served Ninow, who said that after placing his order he moved to another table.

The table was close to the children’s play area and no specific reason for changing tables was offered by Ninow during the trial.

READ | Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow denied leave to appeal his conviction and sentence

“The complainant testified that she was already in the bathroom when the applicant arrived there, as such it can be inferred that the applicant saw the complainant moving from the play area to the bathroom and then followed her.

“I am of the view that no other court can come to a different conclusion to the one I arrived at, more so taking into account the admissions made by the applicant.”

Ninow pleaded guilty at the start of his trial, claiming that he used drugs in the bathroom and that the child walked in and asked to urinate.

Mosopa rejected this version and found that he stalked the victim, followed her into the bathroom and raped her, making his actions premeditated rather than impulsive.