 

Nicholas Ninow Twitter rant gets YFM staffer fired

2019-11-01 23:09

Ntwaagae Seleka

Child rapist Nicholas Ninow sits inside the dock at the North Gauteng High Court.

Child rapist Nicholas Ninow sits inside the dock at the North Gauteng High Court. (Phill Magakoe, Gallo Imgaes, file)

YFM has confirmed that it has fired its senior content producer for her racial remarks on Twitter over convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow.

On October 16, the radio station said, it was brought to its attention via YFM social media platforms that independent contractor and senior content producer Camagwini Mavovana had posted racially discriminatory commentary on her personal social media account relating to a matter of broad public interest.

The post in question stated: "Nicholas is representing his race well. Amnesia is something they're good at, especially when they have to take accountability. Let the dog rot in jail and call it a day."

YFM managing director Haseena Cassim said: "YFM stands for a united society and encourages non-racialism, a principle enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

"The station is mindful of its role and power in shaping and influencing the minds of young people and endeavours to create a platform of open, transparent and inclusive conversation.

"As the voice of young people, the station is cognisant of its responsibility to ensure a considered balance between various rights afforded to all South Africans and the responsibilities in relation to those rights.

"In as much as we promote and encourage freedom of expression, we cannot ignore that full enjoyment of a right could infringe on other rights.

"YFM does not and will not tolerate racism or racist remarks in any form, from anyone."

Cassim said there was no excuse for the statement made by Mavovana and the station unequivocally condemned it.

"The offensive comments do not reflect the views and values of YFM. Mavovana was immediately suspended following management being made aware of the post. After careful consideration, Mavovana's contract with YFM has been terminated."

