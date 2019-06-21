 

Nigel farmer attacked with pick-axe handle, burnt body found next to vehicle

2019-06-21 21:46

Jenna Etheridge

Johan Pretorius (Facebook/Netwerk24)

Johan Pretorius (Facebook/Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A farmer in Nigel died after he was assaulted and his vehicle set alight, badly burning him in the process, according to officials on Friday.

The 44-year-old man, identified as Johan Pretorius by Netwerk24, was believed to have been hit with a pick-axe handle several times over the head and suffered blows to his body at around 19:30 on Thursday, said Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Johannes Ramphora.

He added that Pretorius apparently tried to run away but ended up with burn wounds. Police are investigating whether he was in the vehicle at the time.

Monitor 24 Security owner Deon Pretorius (no relation) told News24 they received a call that a bakkie was on fire. 

When they arrived at the scene, they found the body of a badly burned man lying next to the vehicle.

"We found some tools that were used in the fight, including the handle of a pick-axe. One of his shoes was lying on one side and his glasses on the other. It looked like there was a scuffle," said Deon.

"We think that after beating [him] up, they put him in the vehicle ... and he tried to get out but didn't make it."

Ramphora said they were investigating a murder case. No arrests have been made.

Read more on:    nigel  |  crime  |  murder
NEXT ON NEWS24X

City of Cape Town to defend court action over desalination project

2019-06-21 21:31

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Winning weekend feels all round for one lucky player 2019-06-21 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 