 

Nigerian pastor Omotoso gets new lawyer, case postponed

2018-01-29 13:09

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Omotoso supporters outside the PE Magistrate's Court on Monday. (Derrick Spies, News24 Correspondent)

Port Elizabeth – Charismatic Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso and one of his co-accused, Zukiswa Sitho, made a brief appearance, with new legal representation, in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Monday morning.

Omotoso, the senior pastor of the Jesus Dominion International Church, was arrested in April last year on charges of human trafficking and rape.

Sitho and another co-accused, Lusanda Solani, were arrested in November last year and are accused of recruiting girls for Omotoso. They are both currently out on bail.

The three have recently appointed attorney Peter Daubermann to represent them.

While Omotoso and Sitho were present, Daubermann handed up a sick certificate on behalf of Solani to Magistrate Thandeka Mashiyi.

Daubermann explained that Solani, who was pregnant when she was arrested in November last year, had subsequently given birth in Durban and was still not well enough to travel.

Daubermann also informed the court that he had made representations to the directorate of public prosecutions related to the charges his clients are facing.

Mashiyi then postponed the matter to March 8, pending the outcome on Daubermann's representations.

She also issued a warrant of arrest for Solani, as her bail conditions stipulated that she had to appear before court. She warned Daubermann that Solani would need to appear before court on February 13, or she would forfeit her bail and be arrested.

Read more on:    timothy omotoso  |  port elizabeth  |  courts  |  crime

