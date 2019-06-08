Night of bloodshed on Rawsonville roads as 8 die in separate crashes

Eight people died in three separate crashes in the farming community of Rawsonville, Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said on Saturday.

The accidents happened between 19:00 and 19:30 on Friday.

At the Rawsonville weigh bridge around 19:00, a vehicle crossed over the white lines and collided head-on with a correctional services vehicle.

Three passengers died - two in the private vehicle and one in the correctional services vehicle.

Just 15 minutes later, a second crash happened about 800m away from the accident scene as a result of the traffic backlog, said Africa.

A truck and a light motor vehicle were travelling slowly in the left lane when a second articulated truck crashed into them from behind.

"The light motor vehicle was then pushed into the back of the first truck... squashed like a small tin."

All four women in the vehicle were killed. The driver of the second truck was rushed to hospital.

Africa said that a pedestrian died in a third accident involving a single vehicle. He did not have further details.