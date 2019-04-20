Nine arrested in Joe Slovo protest as group erect shacks

Nine people have been arrested following violent land invasion protests in the Joe Slovo area, south of Johannesburg, police said on Saturday.

Protests erupted as residents in the next to Eldorado Park were protesting over the removal of shacks.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said residents were attempting to stone vehicles on the N12.

"We have arrested nine suspects for public violence. They were trying to barricade the road when they were arrested."

He said residents were erecting shacks in an open space in the area.

"They will be appearing in court on Tuesday. There was no damage to property. Traffic is now free flowing."

He added that authorities were situated at protest hotspots throughout the province. A number of protests have rocked the province, with residents lamenting a lack of service delivery.

