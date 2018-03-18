 

Nine dead, 10 injured in KZN crash

2018-03-18 20:43

Correspondent

(File, Nielen de Klerk, News24)

Johannesburg - Nine people have died and 10 others were injured following a collision between a light delivery vehicle and minibus taxi in the Ladysmith area, KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services said on Sunday.

"Sadly, nine sustained fatal injuries...Six are critical and four seriously injured,” said provincial EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie.

The injured had already been taken to hospital for further treatment.

The accident occurred on the Helpmekaar Road near St Chads on Sunday afternoon.

The cause of the crash was being investigated by authorities.


