 

Nine dead in N1 taxi crash - JMPD

2019-08-18 15:37

Canny Maphanga

JMPD vehicle. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

Nine people have been confirmed dead following an accident on the N1 South, between Allandale off-ramp and the Buccleuch interchange in Johannesburg on Sunday afternoon.

"We have just arrived but it is horrific. I cannot at this stage confirm the cause of the incident but nine people have died so far," JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar told News24 on Sunday.

Minnaar said two taxis were involved in the accident.

Traffic has been affected in both directions; north and southbound.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

More details to follow.


