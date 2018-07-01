Nine injured in boat accident near Durban harbour

What To Read Next

Nine people have been injured after the boat there were out at Sea on crashed onto the shore near the Ski Boat Club on Durban's beachfront. (Rescue Care)

Nine people were injured when a fishing boat crashed onto the shore near Durban Harbour, paramedics said on Sunday.

"Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the boat on the sand," said Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson about the accident that took place on Saturday night.

"Nine people who had been on the boat when it collided into the shore had sustained various injuries."

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said their paramedics attended to an injured 50-year-old male, who had been "thrown around on the deck" during the crash.

"The patient was assessed on scene and found to be in a stable condition with suspected spinal injuries but in severe pain."

The other injured were also stabilised on the scene before they were transported to hospital for further care.

"The skipper was uninjured in the collision."

The relevant authorities were on the scene and an investigation will ensue.



