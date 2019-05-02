Nine ministers targeted by scam, told they are being investigated

National Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the area on numerous occasions to engage with various role players in attempts to restore calm and peace.Photo: Bianca Du Plessis

Nine cabinet ministers have been targeted in an alleged scam by a group of people pretending to be Hawks officials.



The scam involves informing the ministers that they are being investigated, Minister of Police Bheki Cele revealed on Thursday.

Responding to a question about certain ANC leaders being targeted by the Hawks, Cele revealed that this was nothing more than a scam run by “tsotsis”.

Cele said the ministers informed him that they received a call by people purporting to be with the Hawks. The ministers were told that they are being investigated and that their offices are due to be raided.

He added that the callers asked the ministers why they are fighting with their comrades in the ANC and offers to give the respective ministers additional information.

They then ask for money to travel to the minister they contacted, stating that they cannot travel using the Hawks budget as it is not an official trip, Cele said.

IOL reported on Monday that Deputy Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Obed Bapela confirmed that Hawks generals had tipped him off about an impending raid on his offices as part an investigation against him.

Cele said he briefed Bapela that he isn’t the first to be scammed by the group. An unnamed soccer boss was also targeted.

“After I explained to Bapela, it was well understood. It’s a scam, it’s not any political fight. It's a scam by a group of tsotsis,” Cele said.

Cele said that suspects relating to the alleged scam have been arrested after being entrapped by the actual Hawks.