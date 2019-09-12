Ninow's attorney to lay charge of defamation against EFF Gauteng leader after she accused him of being drunk

The
Legal Aid attorney acting on behalf of Nicholas Ninow in his rape trial will be
laying a charge of defamation against the EFF's Gauteng chairperson Mandisa
Mashego, after she allegedly accused him of being drunk in court on Thursday.
The case against Ninow was
postponed in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday, after both the
State and defence attorney Herman Alberts made their closing arguments.
Alberts said, as he was returning
from the cells, he overheard a woman, who has been identified as Mashego,
saying that he was drunk.
"I deny it. I advised the
lady I am prepared to go for a sobriety test now if she wants to persist or
publish that allegation," Alberts told News24.
He added that he would be opening
a case of defamation and that he had already informed Legal Aid's regional
office of what had happened.
Miranda Jordan from Women and Men
against Child Abuse (WMCA) told News24 that she intervened and had attempted to
tell Mashego that every single South African had the right to a defence.
"They accused him (Alberts) in
a court of law, that he was drunk and must be drunk to defend Ninow,"
Jordan said.
Ninow 'preyed' on victim
"Immediately, she told me to
shut up and that she would get me right now."
Things got heated and Jordan
conceded that she had also told Mashego to shut up.
"I tried to say to them that
we are a child rights organisation, we are here to uphold the rights of the
trial, to see that the child has a fair trial, and the fact that you are
attacking us is completely unacceptable."
News24 tried contacting Mashego
for comment, which proved unsuccessful. News24 has also tried to contact EFF
spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for comment. It will be added once received.
Mashego and other EFF members
were observing the closing arguments in the High Court on Thursday, where the
State asked the court to find that Ninow had preyed on the victim, following
her into the bathroom and then raping her.
State prosecutor Dorah Ngobeni
said the inference to be drawn from the witness testimony and evidence led in
the trial was that Ninow had planned to rape the victim.
Alberts argued that no inference
could be drawn that Ninow was preying on the children in the kiddies play area,
with the intent of raping one of them.
Judgment has been reserved for
Monday.