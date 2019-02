Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) Mayor Mongameli Bobani says he is neither shaken by, nor worried about the looming attempt to remove him.

On Tuesday, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) in NMB filed an urgent notice of intent to lodge a motion of no confidence against Bobani.



The party's councillor, Marlon Daniels, filed the motion and it was seconded by the ACDP's Lance Grootboom



In the notice, which News24 has seen, Daniels stated that Bobani couldn't be "trusted" in office.



"Councillor Mongameli Bobani has done very little to none to the betterment of the lives of the poor communities," he said.



He also said Bobani should take responsibility for the sudden spike in hit murders and exorbitant spending of taxpayers' money on things which did not pertain to service delivery in the city.



However, Bobani said the motion was "incompetent" and had no substance. "We will have to wait until Thursday so that we can see how their motion will unfold..."



Bobani added that the motion was the PA's way of seeking recognition.



"I am not even shaken. I am not even worried. As a collective government, we are busy now giving services to our people, so we will hear from the speaker how the motion will be handled," he added.



On Monday, a man who was apparently armed camped outside Bobani's office and demanded to speak to him. The man reportedly demanded a house.



Bobani said law enforcement agencies were dealing with the matter.



In 2017, the PA officially withdrew from the Nelson Mandela Bay coalition after they failed to put forward Daniels as the preferred candidate to take over the position of deputy mayor.