 

NMB mayor Bobani's office slow to pay service providers

2018-12-15 06:48

Jan Gerber

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani. (Lulama Zenzile, Netwerk24)

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani. (Lulama Zenzile, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The office of Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) mayor, Mongameli Bobani, failed to pay several service providers within the 30 days required by the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) in the months of September and October.

Acting chief financial officer of the NMB municipality Jackson Ngcelwane, wrote a letter to the director of the office of the mayor, dated December 4, stating that the municipality's target for processing payments was 19 days.

However, in September, it took 38 days from the date on which invoices were received until the directorate approved payment. This figure is 45 days for October.

The letter doesn't mention how much these payments were worth, what the services were for or who the service providers were.

The municipality also measures the efficiency of paying creditors through a Creditor's System Efficiency Ratio. The target set for this is 80%, but in September and October, the office of the mayor only achieved 64% and 55% respectively.

"Attention must also be given to the number of days between [the] invoice date and the invoice received date, which in the case of your directorate, the averages for September 2018 and October 2018 is 34 days and 43 days respectively. Please address this matter with the relevant service provider(s) as it [is] not acceptable that there is an average in excess of 6 weeks' delay between the date of invoice and the date of receipt of invoice by the NMB [municipality]," the letter reads.

The letter also reminds Bobani's office of a circular by National Treasury - MFMA Circular 49.

The circular states: "The MFMA requires accounting officers to ensure that all money owing by the municipality be paid within 30 days of receiving the relevant invoice or statement."

Ngcelwane also asked the director of the mayor's office to respond in writing with the detailed reasons for the late payment, what measures were in place to avoid recurrence and what measures would be taken against affected officials.  

The deadline for the response was Friday, December 14. It is unclear whether a response has been provided.

NMBM spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said there could be several reasons for slow payment, including incomplete invoices or further documents that were needed.

"Sometimes our systems are slow," he said.

He was, however, not aware of the letter, and said he would provide further information. News24 will report this, once received.

Bobani was elected mayor in a dramatic meeting in August when the DA's Athol Trollip was ousted after a motion of no confidence in him was passed by the council. The UDM, the EFF, and the ANC voted in favour of the motion.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    mongameli bobani  |  port elizabeth
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Four accused of extorting 'protection money' from Somali shopkeepers denied bail

2018-12-14 22:39

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST: A messy week for Mabe and the return of 'president' Hlaudi
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 21:46 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 18:41 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Friday, December 14 2018-12-14 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 